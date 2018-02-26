5 ways to match the men’s jeans shirt

words Al Woods

The denim shirt is proving to be the key piece of the men’s wardrobe. It could be sportive and elegant garment. After all, we could elect this garment as the key piece of a smart casual look. The important thing is to decide how to match it.

You can fit it with smart casual look, with a touch of comfortable elegance, or in an openly more relaxed look. There are those who wear it long, out of trousers, and those who instead perfect it with a jacket or vest, or both, for an interesting layered look.

To make the most of a denim shirt, get some chino pants, one of the most useful pieces for a casual but nice look, and a summer blazer, for casual chic.

Denim shirt: 5 ways to fit it

A must-have of the male casual wardrobe, it can be a truly passepartout garment if worn in the right way: from street to smart casual, here’s how to wear it at different times and above all according to your style.

Work outfit

If you imagine the denim shirt just like a street garment you’re wrong. The men’s jeans shirt can also be a very elegant garment in informal contexts, like when in the office a business attire is not required.

For a smart or business casual look, wear trousers with welt pockets and wear a denim shirt under a basic sweater.

Denim looks very good in combination with neutral colors like beige, biscuit or camel. The button-down collar model is perfect: the best to wear under sweaters, especially if it is round-necked.

Free time outfit

For a sophisticated look to wear in your spare time, you could opt for a simple and easy-going look. Wear a dark denim shirt exactly as you would wear a normal shirt and match it with light trousers, even white, chino or five pocket model. As for shoes, ankle boots or boots.

Vacation on an island

If you are on vacation on an island you could opt for a light denim shirt with short sleeves or sleeveless just like the travel bloggers teach us. Don’t forget a bandana to complete the outfit.

Total denim

For a total denim outfit, wear a shirt and jeans of the same type of wash and specific accessories, in order to give a touch of difference to the look. As you know, denim undergoes treatments that give it a unique final effect, such as one wash, stone wash, used, bleached, resin-coated or ripped.

Above T-shirt

One of the boys’ most loved looks: wear a basic white or gray melange crew-neck t-shirt and wear it with an open denim shirt, sneakers and black jeans.

What are the trousers to wear with a men’s denim shirt?

Denim shirt fits well to all kind of jeans, to five-pocket trousers to chino pants. For this reason, denim shirt is a very versatile garment that could be very useful even on those occasions when it is necessary to dress in layers: being generally warmer than a classic shirt.