How a Home Care Aide Can Benefit Seniors During the Pandemic

When someone reaches a certain age, their daily routine and activities tend to become more difficult. The elderly and senior citizens should be treated with love, care, and respect.

There is nothing to be ashamed of if you decide to get a home care aide for your senior family members. They get to live the rest of their lives peacefully and comfortably in their own homes, having a professional caregiver makes their days a lot easier. The recent COVID-19 pandemic has made life very dangerous to seniors, especially since they can easily get infected and get very sick because of their old age.

Read on to know more about the benefits of home care aide for seniors during the coronavirus outbreak.

What Is Home Care Aide?

The home care aide is a service for senior citizens that sends in one or two caregivers that can take care of your elderly family members. This service is available in most parts of the world and the best thing about it is that your elderly family member gets to stay at home. Sometimes your elderly loved ones might not like the idea and they believe that they can take care of themselves. But you must explain to them that it’s okay to ask for help and it doesn’t mean that they are hopeless or weak. There is nothing wrong with having a safer and easier life, especially during the tough times nowadays with the coronavirus. Try to explain to your elderly loved one that this service can give them the advantages they need to stay healthy, safe, and happy in the comfort of their own home.

Extra Care during the Pandemic

It’s safe to say that almost every single senior citizen in the world needs extra care during the pandemic. The scary part about this outbreak is that it can spread so easily and fast, even if your loved ones are living peacefully. The importance of homecare assistants shouldn’t be taken lightly nowadays because senior citizens are more susceptible to the virus. The trained home care professionals have the knowledge, skills, medical background, compassion, and patience to take care of all the daily tasks that your elderly loved one can’t do anymore. Even if seniors can physically do their errands, it’s safer to have someone else go out and do the errands for them to minimize the chances of getting infected. The home caregivers are highly trained, certified, and capable of doing all the necessary precautions that can keep seniors and their homes free from the coronavirus threat.

Minimizes Body Aches/Pains

Having a home caregiver or an assistant can minimize a senior’s body aches/pains. When you reach a certain age, your bones and muscles will ache a lot more often. Even though the elderly might understand joint pains or arthritis and they have medication or home remedies for it, the quality of their lives might be uncomfortable. This is where certified home care professionals can ease the senior citizen’s pain by doing most of their daily chores for them. They can minimize their pain by having your elderly loved ones relax and not do strenuous activities that can increase their body aches. If something is on the top shelf, their home care aide assistant will bring it down for them. Seniors won’t have to carry heavy bags or lift their mattresses when they change the sheets. Anything they used to do at home will be done for them and they can live a peaceful and comfortable life.

Errands Will Be Taken Care of

Seniors can rest easy knowing that their errands will be taken care of. You won’t have to worry about your elderly family members going outside and possibly getting infected with the coronavirus. Also, your senior loved ones won’t have to worry about going to the bank and standing in line for a few hours. Banks are one of the many places where they could get infected if they’re not careful and it’s such a hassle standing in line or even sitting in the waiting area for so long. They won’t have to worry about going grocery shopping because everything they need will be delivered to them. Home care professionals can get a shopping list and they can buy everything that your elderly loved one needs. The home care aide will sterilize or disinfect every bag and item to ensure that it’s safe to use. Any other errand that the seniors used to do can be done for them with ease now.

Cleaning will be a Breeze

The elderly can rest assured that cleaning will be a breeze from now on because they don’t have to do much. The home care assistant is trained and qualified to take care of the senior’s home and do all the necessary cleaning. Whether it’s sweeping the floors, vacuuming the carpets, scrubbing toilets, cleaning the windows, dusting, wiping, and even tidying up the rooms. This can take a huge load off seniors that live alone. They can focus more on relaxing and not putting themselves through pain from working too hard when it comes to cleaning their home. You don’t have to worry about anything related to cleaning because all their needs will be met. Also, if your elderly family member has a preference when it comes to the cleaning products used, the home care professionals can gladly get the right cleaning product that is safe and chemical-free to suit the senior’s needs.

Getting the Yard Work Done

If your elderly loved one has a nice garden and a backyard and they can’t physically get the yard work done, then the home care aide specialist can do it for them easily. These professionals are familiar with gardening and yard work and you could explain to them how to water the plants, take care of the flowers, trim the bushes, mow the lawn, and even repair any bare spots in the lawn too. Just because your elderly family member reached a certain age where they can’t keep up with maintaining the backyard and garden, it doesn’t mean that they can’t get help to do it for them. This is just one of the many perks that seniors can enjoy by having a qualified home care specialist that can make their lives easier.

Cooking Healthy Meals Every Day

Home care professionals can cook healthy meals for seniors every day. Some seniors might be a little picky when it comes to their food, but the specialists are more than ready to know what the seniors like to have for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. This is exceptionally helpful because your elderly family member might have trouble cooking safely at a certain age. If they have specific allergies, illnesses, or even sensitive stomachs. The meals prepared will be healthy, delicious, and safe to avoid any digestive problems later. Also, if the seniors like specific food from special restaurants, the home care specialists can pick the meals up for them or have it delivered to the senior’s home easily. This is perfect because having a healthy and stable diet is good for your elderly family member to ensure that they’re getting all the daily nutrition they need.

Transportation Needs

Senior citizens might have transportation needs, even if they should be social distancing for extra safety. But in some cases, they have to go places. They might have doctor appointments to get to or family visits like birthdays. The home care specialist can make sure that the elderly get to their destination safely. You won’t have to worry about your elderly family member driving or using any public transportation. Buses, trains, or even taxis can increase their chances of getting infected with the virus, but you can rest assured that the home care professional will be more than happy to drive seniors anywhere they want. They will make sure that they are safe and protected. Also, while senior citizens can drive, it’s much safer to have someone else do the driving for them to keep seniors comfortable and safe.

Getting Home Modifications

There is nothing wrong with getting a few home modifications for the elderly citizen’s home after a certain age. The home care specialist would know what needs changes, especially if the senior’s mobility has become limited at home. These changes can make everything accessible with ease and your elderly family members won’t have to worry about taking the stairs all the time alone. They could have ramps or a stairlift rail system installed for the stairs. Bathrooms can have special grab bars in the shower to minimize slips and falls. Or they could suggest that you bring new throw rugs or carpeting with shorter naps to make it easier for your elderly family member to move freely at home. These modifications can make a senior’s life a lot easier at home. The home care specialist will manage everything for your elderly loved ones to increase their comfort and minimize any drawbacks with their limited mobility.

Seniors Won’t Feel Lonely

You can rest assured that seniors won’t feel lonely when they have home care specialists keeping them company. Even though you love your elderly parents or grandparents, they might feel lonely if you only visit them two or three times a week. They will have someone with them every day to talk to and even do fun activities with. Seniors still have hobbies and they will be so happy if they had someone to do them with. Some elderly citizens love to play board games like chess or scrabble, others like scrapbooking, or maybe they’re into making small plane models and ships in a bottle. Some seniors love music and they could play the piano or the guitar for fun too. Whichever hobby they like, it would be great if your elderly loved ones had someone to do these hobbies with to lift their spirits and keep them happy while you’re away.

Medication Reminders

Some senior citizens might need medication reminders because they could be taking so many that they just can’t keep up. It’s good to have someone with complete knowledge of your elderly family member’s medical history and medication plan. Home care specialists would know each one, what’s it for, and when to remind the senior to take it. Also, they are more than qualified to give them the medication if it’s regular shots. They have a significant medical background and they know how to give shots safely and correctly. Also, they can check each subscription bottle and see if some of them are about to go empty. The home care professional would promptly fill the subscription for your elderly loved one to ensure that they can take their medicine on time. Also, this minimizes any threats of getting infected if seniors went to the pharmacy themselves to pick up the prescription.

Personal Care

One of the most important benefits of home care aide is personal care for seniors. If your elderly loved ones aren’t capable of getting dressed, bathing, or grooming themselves, then they don’t have to worry at all. They will have a professional to assist them in doing all of that. It might be a little embarrassing for your elderly loved ones, but there is no shame at all in getting help with their personal needs. Home care specialists have an around-the-clock service and they’re highly trained in delicate personal care for seniors.

Having a home caregiver for your elderly loved one can be one of the best decisions you made because life can get very hectic for seniors who live alone. The novel coronavirus is extremely dangerous to seniors, especially if they have heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, or a weak immune system. The news reports that most of the people who got infected and died were senior citizens. This is why you should make it easier and comfortable for them at home so they don’t have to go out. The home caregivers who take care of your elderly loved one will do all the errands, chores, and housework to ensure that your loved one doesn’t get infected and stays safe.