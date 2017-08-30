Our super useful guide to getting around Melbourne – words Alexa Wang



Melbourne is a city that’s brimming with style, a hipster’s paradise of sun, sand, gigs, good food and an almost endless sea of things to do.

Casting your eye over a map of this sunny Australian haven is likely to give the more sensitive culture vulture palpitations.

How do you choose where to go first? Which delicious restaurant will give you the most delectable dishes? And where will you be able to stroke your neckbeard at the latest pieces of contemporary art?

These are all valid questions, and they’ll be reserved for far sexier articles than the one you’re about to read.

Because we’re not here to show you the most scintillating and wild times…

We’re interested in something a little more practical than that…

It’s called commuting and it’s cooler than a thousand exclusive gigs or VIP bars.

Without the ability to commute around a city as vast as Melbourne, you sensitive culture vultures won’t just get palpitations. You’ll be fainting in Melbourne Central like a Victorian woman in a Henry James novel.

We’ve been thinking about how we can help you with your travel needs in Melbourne. At first we thought of offering free piggyback rides, but instead we’ll present you this useful list of ideal travel options.

Take a look and get on the commute.

To the airport

Sometimes you’re not interested in sticking around Melbourne – you just want to get out of there!

And when that time comes, you won’t have to drive far. A commute to Melbourne Airport will last approximately 25 minutes if you drive on the M2 from the centre of the city.

When you get there, we’d recommend using a private car parking provider like Looking4.com. This company will pick up your car from the terminal, saving you time and effort.

Myki cards

Your Myki card is the most convenient way to travel around the city. Essentially this is a prepaid top-up card on all of Melbourne’s trams, trains and buses. Top up spots can be found in most local grocery stores. If you’re a tourist, we recommend picking up one of these cards before you go to make your commute faster and easier.

Taxis

While expensive, taxis are easy to spot and an ideal transport option for lost tourists. Most taxis are painted yellow, silver or white. While you can simply flag one down when you see it, taxi order apps like Gett and Uber are also available.

Get mappy

Maps might be old hat in the days of Google, but very little beats knowing where you’re going. You’ll be able to find maps in most train stations and bus shelters. You can also check the Inner Melbourne Map on your phone if you need to orienteer yourself while you walk.

Those are our top tips for commuting around Melbourne – but there are plenty more.

If you can think of any and would like to share them with us, let us know in the comments below. Similarly, let us know your experiences of Melbourne’s transport system. We’d love to hear from you.