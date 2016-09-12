Looking after your eyesight

Looking after your eyesight – words Al Woods

Under any and all circumstances, it’s incredibly important that you look after your eyesight. After all, it’s been estimated that by 2050, half of the world’s population will need glasses because of screens damaging our eyesight, which is a prediction which may come as a shock to many.
In the end, it’s time to take a closer look on how to improve your eye sight. Consequently, here’s how to do just that!

 

Regular Opticians Appointments

Just as you’d go to the dentist to get check-ups on your teeth or a GP for your health, you should head to the opticians to get your eyesight tested. They’ll tell you if there’s potentially any underlying conditions that’re impairing your vision, as well as provide you with different glasses and/or contact lenses should things get worse for you.

Attending your regular opticians’ appointments is the best place to begin. After all, if you’re going to go on a journey of any kind that involves self-improvement, the first thing you need to do is visit some professional consultants who can tell you what’s what. Start strong and informed, and you’ll be able to look after your eye sight in a much more efficient way.

A Break from Screens

It’s no secret that we’re all spending way too much time on our screens. This is especially true for those working desk jobs, who work their 9-5 roles staring at a computer. They then get home, and perhaps watch Netflix until bed time or play a video game. If this is you, then you should try to do everything you can to break this cycle.

None of those things listed above are wrong on their own. That said, if you do anything at all in excess, it can have an adverse effect on your health. The same is true for screens! Try to get your screen time under control. Make sure you go outside regularly, get exercise and get some fresh air too. You won’t just see better for longer, but you may also feel better in the long run too! 

Well-Lit Rooms

The only thing worse than staring at a screen for hours on end is doing just that in a dark, or poorly lit room. Any kind of pitch darkness for too long is constantly putting strain on your eyes and is essentially making them work harder than they need to for you to see as best you can. If you add a screen into the mix too, there’s a stark and constant point of adjustment that can essentially confuse your eyes completely.

Therefore, you should make sure every room you’re in is well-lit to minimise just how much strain is put on your eyes. Invest in some quality table lights to strike some balance here, or simply open the curtains and let in some sunshine too. Whichever route you go down, just try to make sure that you can see clearly and properly at all times with some efficient lighting strategies; you’re eyes will be all the better for it!

 

 

 

