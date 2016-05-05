How to promote your salon online – words Alexa Wang

It’s every salon owners dream to run a beautiful enterprise that offers a one of a kind experience for customers – however, achieving this goal is no easy feat.

You’ve been running your hair salon for some time now, but there are reoccurring slow periods that not only burden you financially but also hurt your ego. If you’ve been in this situation, then the thought of hiring a marketing specialist has more than likely come to mind – but instead of spending a fortune, first take advantage of free and less expensive solutions.

Taking your hair salon online

When promoting your salon, or any business for that matter, you should first take into consideration where your customers can be found. With the rise in popularity of social media platforms, getting the name out on pages such as Facebook and Instagram is a must. Start by creating business pages for your hair salon and include all essential information, like the name, address, services provided as well as pictures of your business and your services. This lets potential clients know what level of expertise they can expect to see upon visiting your establishment. As the owner, it is vital that you maintain an active presence online as well. All top local hair salons need to be doing this. Regularly adding pictures or posts is a great way to let clients know that you care to be active in their lives. Showing off your latest services or inviting customers to take part in an upcoming event entices them to visit your business again, but don’t limit your salon’s marketing to just posts!

Promote your business like never before

Regular posts on social media pages are a great way of keeping clients informed of what’s happening at the salon, but did you know that your posts are oftentimes flooded over by other ones? More often than not, your salon clients follow other pages besides yours on social media, in turn, your page’s activity gets buried. Avoid such situations with the help of social media ads. You’ve more than likely come in contact with them yourself – these ads often appear in between posts and are based on your personal interests. As a hair salon owner, you may be receiving ads from L’Oreal, Wella and others. Creating Facebook or Instagram ads may seem difficult at first, but once you get the hang of it, targeting your desired audience is a breeze. The ads feature allows you to find your audience based on their gender, age, location and interests, and creating the ad itself is fair simple as well. Establishing a budget and a lifespan for the ad is also important, as this allows you to control the ad viewing rate.

Additional tools for promoting your salon

In recent years, hair salon owners have been turning to automated solutions for promoting their business, instead of spending countless hours after work. Adding posts and asking clients for feedback on their experience at the salon by hand can be very time-consuming. That’s when software for hair salons comes into play. Reliable software includes an automatic module that allows the user to launch automatic review requests to customers after their visit in the form of an email. Upon receiving this request, customers have the option of leaving a rating of their overall experience, as well as a space for any additional comments.

So how exactly does collecting client reviews help promote a salon? In most advanced systems, the user has the ability to share feedback on social media pages, as well as on the online booking page – the more 5-star reviews the salon shares, the more attractive the salon looks for potential clients.

