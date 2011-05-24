How to prep your skin for summer sun – words Al Woods

Winter has left us the gift of dry skin in need of hydration, as well as the necessary summer prep. After all, harsh winter conditions are not the only damaging contributors when skin is concerned – you should also protect yourself from the negative effects of the summer sun!

And, even though it is paramount, not everything can be solved with just a sunscreen. That said, take a look at the following practices that will keep your skin healthy, glowy, hydrated and protected in the upcoming summer months.

Remember to exfoliate once a week

Exfoliation is a must-have when it comes to revealing fresh and smooth skin. Not to mention that you’ll get rid of the surface dirt that’s difficult to remove with the usual cleanser, yet it can clog pores. However, too much exfoliation can cause irritation and dryness, which is the complete opposite of what you want. In that respect, opt for physical exfoliation only once a week. If you’re interested in trying chemical exfoliants, keep in mind that these shouldn’t be used more than twice a week, and you should never apply them during the day! Only use chemical exfoliants at night before you go to bed and wash your face properly in the morning.

Use appropriate skin care

A hydrating body lotion is the perfect ally when preparing your skin for the summer sun. You also need to think about the skin on your face as it tends to be a lot more sensitive. In that sense, make sure to use hydrating face products that suit you. In general, gel creams and serums work the best as a light layer before going in with a sunscreen or another cream for specific care such as anti-aging. Of course, if your skin is problematic, opt for the best acne treatment products for your skin type and condition. An established skin care routine is essential for both morning and night in order to keep your skin looking healthy and glowing. And, when you know what products you should use, it won’t take a lot of your time either.

Sunscreen should be your constant companion

SPF is not something to ignore throughout the year, and especially not in preparation for the summer and the damaging sun rays. Thanks to new technology, it’s rather easy to find sunscreens with high SPF that absorb quickly and leave no white cast. It’s essential to apply sunscreen on both your body and face. Also, it usually isn’t enough to just apply sunscreen in the morning if you know that you’re going to spend most of the day in the open. If that’s the case, bring your sunscreen or the travel version of it with you. Sun damage is a serious issue; not only does it cause burns, sun spots, premature wrinkles and skin sagging but it can ultimately increase the risk of skin cancer as well.

Ditch harsh cleansers and go for gentle ones

Just like exfoliation, cleansing is necessary – but on a daily basis – to get rid of makeup and other impurities that have accumulated on the skin’s surface. However, it’s also important to finally forget about the harsh cleansers that contain alcohol. Even if your skin is problematic, harsh cleansing is not the solution. Instead, opt for two cleansers in the evening: an oil cleanser for your first cleanse to dissolve makeup and a gentle foam/gel cleanser for your second cleanse to clean the skin properly. In the morning, you can just use the foam/gel one. The same kind of attentive care is necessary when it comes to your body as well. Use oil and/or cream body washes, and in case your skin is really sensitive, opt for products that are sulfate-free.

Proper skin care is a healthy habit that doesn’t really take too much of your time once established, yet it can make a world of difference when it comes to the health and look of your skin. Together with drinking plenty of water for hydration from the inside, make sure to protect yourself from the sun properly with SPF, clean the skin regularly and moisturize it accordingly. Such a practice will allow you to enjoy the summertime to the fullest!