Plan a trip around the top fashion shows in Europe

When it comes to Europe, there is no denying that it is a continent of culture, and with that culture comes fashion to be envied by the rest of the world.

If you’re thinking about attending or following any of the fashion shows this year, you need look no further than Europe. So sit back, do your research on updating your passport and applying for an EHIC card and take a look at our list of the top fashion shows Europe has to offer.

Paris Fashion Week

Perhaps one of the world’s major fashion events, Paris Fashion Week is never short on designers and ground breaking fashion. Designers hold their own shows throughout a week held biannually in the French capital, with a Spring/Summer and Autumn/Winter event being held each year in February and September respectively. There are a multitude of venues that are involved, meaning that there are plenty of events to enjoy. Paris Fashion Week is one of the ‘big four’ fashion weeks, the others being London Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week, and the season usually ends with Paris.

Berlin Fashion Week

Berlin’s Fashion Week, in particular, is gaining more and more international attention after it was established in July 2017. It is a platform for plenty of young, innovative designers who tend to be flourishing within Berlin – or the ‘fashion capital’ as it is so fondly known – with Mercedes Benz even encouraging and promoting the young talent not only from Berlin, but internationally who take part in the event. Since July 2011, the event has even taken place in front of one of Berlin’s biggest and best monuments, the Brandenburg Gate. Like Paris Fashion Week, Berlin Fashion Week is a biannual event that takes place in January for the Spring/Summer collections, and then July for the Autumn/Winter.

Milan Fashion Week

Just like Paris and Berlin, Milan fashion week is a biannual event taking part in spring and autumn of each year, specifically February/March and September/October. The dates vary year to year, but are usually within this kind of time frame. The Italian fashion show is everything you might expect. With big names and some of the best designers in the world, Milan Fashion show is a hub for all things fashion and style. It is also one of the biggest fashion show in the world. With more than 40 shows for each season, the city transforms into a centre of nothing bus fashion and venues will transform and even be created all for the use of Milan Fashion Week and its related catwalks. But don’t forget the most elegant and influential places in Milan – The Palazzo Reale and the Palazzo Serbelloni are only two of many beautiful locations for Milan Fashion Week.

London Fashion Week

The third European destination of ‘the big four’ fashion weeks, London Fashion Week is held, just like its counterparts, twice a year. In February and September, Fashion Week takes over the UK capital with events taking place either at the British Fashion Council’s own show space on Strand, or at other locations around central London. London was also the first of the top fashion weeks in the world to allow live streaming of the catwalk. Designers are given the opportunity to showcase their catwalk collections at Somerset House, and broadcast the event on the internet for those unable to attend to witness.

Pitti Immagine Uomo

The Pitti Immagine Uomo is a bi-annual event that is held in Florence, Italy during January and September. This show showcases Italian brands as well as other brands from around the world. There are established brands and those that are up and coming, and with designers not only from Florence, but from 35 other countries too, there is no shortage of diversity at this fashion show. It highlights men’s and women’s fashion through more than 80 different collections, and with 35,000 attendees, it is quickly becoming as popular as the fashion weeks.

