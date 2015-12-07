Planning an adventure trip? 6 smart tips for a planned travel

words Al Woods

Taking a vacation from time to time is good for the mind and body. Just the thought of taking a vacation leaves you refreshed and energetic. There are many types of vacations, with adventure travel becoming increasingly popular among travel enthusiasts. People opt for adventure travel because of its capability to push one physically and mentally. You are not the same you were, before the travel.

Besides this, adventure travel reduces stress and improves mental health. It helps you challenge your mettle and bring out the best in you. It helps you learn new things, meet new people, go to off-beat places and gives you a sense of accomplishment. But do you know how to make your adventure trip a huge success? In case you often find yourself getting disappointed after your adventure trips, here are some tips to help you plan for your next travel:







Gather information

When you decide upon a place to visit, do a thorough research on the local language, culture, cuisine, climate of the area, currency used, mode of transport and things alike. You might not want to be one of those tourists who are disrespectful to the locals because they are not aware of the local culture or someone who is left stranded because of currency differences. Always, and always, gather as much information about the area as you can, so that you are not in for unpleasant surprises.

Maintain a checklist

There is no fun in finding out on the trip that you have forgotten something back at home. It always works wonders to maintain a travel checklist. A few days before the departure, start thinking of what you might need on the trip, and jot it down on paper as and when you remember it. While packing, check off each item as you keep it in your travel bag. This will help you to be better prepared for the travel and make the most use of your time.

Bring the right gear

If you have planned a specific activity on that trip, make sure you carry the right gear with you. So, if you are planning to hike, pack appropriate clothing and footwear, and make sure you have all the hiking gear.

Also, it is advisable to be familiar with the functioning of all your gear. For example, you buy a harness from Galcoand plan to take it on your next adventure trip, try using it in a few days before the trip, so that you are aware of the shortcomings, if any, beforehand.

Travel light

Are you someone who can’t resist the urge of transferring almost everything from your wardrobe to your travel bag? This is one habit you will have to work on. Yes, you read it right. Though, you may see no harm in doing that, it is important to remember that you are the one who is going to carry the bag, and in order to make the most out of your travel and see as many places as you can, you should travel light. Travelling light opens a lot of possibilities that you may not be able to foresee.

Take up an adventure activity

Adventure enthusiasts would agree that an adventure outdoors is far more rewarding than spending time in a cottage or a resort. Do a research on what adventure activities are popular in the area and make sure to choose one or two for yourself. Go cycling on beautiful trails, hike with a group, or take a walk in the serene forests. You never know what these moments have in store for you!

Engage with local

“When in Rome do as the Romans do” holds true for all travellers. Before going to a place, be acquainted with the culture, local language, cuisine and the clothing, in order to be able to sink in the tranquility of the place. It’s very refreshing to wear something new, try a new cuisine, and meet people from different cultures. Be curious and inquisitive, try to interact with the locals, being respectful at all times, and you will have a lot to bring back back with you, in terms of stories, memories and experiences.

Now that you know these smart tips, you can plan your next adventure trip without any hesitance, and enjoy a hassle-free and thrilling travel experience.