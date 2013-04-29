The growth in demand for facial spa rejuvenation treatments

words Alexa Wang

Facial Rejuvenation treatments have become wildly popular on a global scale in recent years. Whether it is due to social media hype, where people have started comparing themselves to photo-shopped photos, or the fact that the face is usually the first part of your body to show signs of aging, most people are opting for facial rejuvenation solutions. If you’re considering these treatments or perhaps, curious to understand the recent increase in demand.

We have compiled several reasons why this method has become increasingly popular and whether it is right for you.

What is facial rejuvenation?

Facial rejuvenation utilizes dermatological procedures to make your face appear youthful. It involves preparations that do not require surgery. Many people use these procedures to reverse damage caused by sun exposure, diet, lifestyle or overall genetic dispositions. These may include premature wrinkles, frown lines, hyperpigmentation and loss of skin elasticity. Facial rejuvenation moderates and reverses such signs, without the need for surgery.

Market growth

Statistics show that the number value of these operations has increased by 100% over the past 10 years. Botox, fillers and other types of non-surgical procedures have become high in demand, especially in the UK and the US. While women have been the highest consumers of these procedures, there has been a significant increase in men also turning to these procedures.

High demand

The main attraction of facial rejuvenation nowadays is that unlike surgery, it has a quick recovery and turnaround time, it’s cost-effective and less invasive. People undergo pain-free, easy solutions to appearing youthful that don’t involve the potentially harmful side effects of cosmetic surgery.

Reversing poor skincare

Skin needs continuous effective care which is often neglected by people, due to busy schedules and lack of knowledge on the different products that should be used. This is another reason why the growth in demand for skin rejuvenation treatments has been on the rise, as people continue not caring for their skin properly and start looking for facial rejuvenation procedures to help them reverse the damage. Poor skin care can result in:

Dry and flaky skin

Loss of skin elasticity

Hyperpigmentation and spot

Acne-prone skin

Fine lines and premature wrinkles

Skincare treatments

This innovative business has become popular because beautiful skin is appealing and is a top priority for a lot of people. They are able to get a variety of treatments that target specific skin problems and are quick and easy and effectively reverse the damage done by lack of moisturizers and serums. Aside from reducing damage, skin care specialists have found ways to prevent further damage with a variety of non-surgical treatments; click here to discover different types of skin rejuvenation methods to obtain a healthy and younger-looking skin. Many people have found these solutions favorable when it comes to the upkeep of applying healthy skincare regimens.

Facial rejuvenation benefits

Facial rejuvenation can remove flaws that may make you feel insecure or cure skin damage without resorting to drastic measures. The effects of having a poor skin regimen or general aging signs need drastic measures to reverse, so undergoing laser treatments and facial rejuvenation procedures can improve skin quality and work on improving the following:

Aged or sun-damaged skin

Liver spots

Precancerous lesions

Acne scarring

Fine lines and wrinkles around the mouth, eyes, and forehead

Rosacea and eczema

Enlarged oil pores especially on the nose

Preparing for treatments

Yes, the technological advances in this field have truly enhanced many people’s lives; however, you must know how to prepare before undergoing any kind of treatment with the following:

Schedule a Consultation – Schedule a consultation before any appointment. You’ll want to be familiar with the procedure and the provider. The skin care specialist will help you better understand the treatments that best suit you. This will benefit you in being prepared before undergoing treatment and you will have a better understanding of which services will be better works for you.

Ask Questions – Do not hesitate to ask questions. The more informed you are, the more comfortable you will be . Your skin care specialist or dermatologist should be able to answer any questions you have. You can also bring up any issues you would like to discuss. It’s imperative you know how long the procedure will take, how many sessions you’ll need, what results to expect, the risk factors, the side effects and what products you will require afterward. Asking questions about certain problem areas you may also help your dermatologist to provide you with what you want.

What to Expect Post-procedure – Your session may have ended, but there are a few things that come into play post-procedure. Make sure you take note of your provider’s instructions and follow them through. You may require medications or ointments after the treatment depending on your situation. For instance, redness or swelling can be a side effect, you’ll need over the counter remedies or a cool compressor to reduce them.

Should you abandon a skincare routine?

No, the availability of these treatments should not mean you forego having an established skin care regimen of your own. Skincare should be a routine in your daily life. While you most likely will be joining the growing market of skin treatment users, you should plan on caring for your skin at the most basic level. As you age, you can start incorporating rejuvenation treatments to aid your skincare routine, or to tackle specific problem areas that your regular skin care will not effectively treat. Try to incorporate the below in your daily routine:

Moisturizing every day, morning and night, which is not only required as prep work, but it is vital for your skin to protect itself from harsh environmental factors.

Apply sunscreen every day. This very important step is often overlooked, which can be the number one cause of damage to the skin. Sunscreen should be applied every day before leaving the house and before any sun exposure.

You can now see why facial rejuvenation has become a growing industry and it has really helped in enhancing person’s skin and self-esteem. But remember, this kind of skin procedure should not be taken too lightly so be sure you are well informed before undergoing any treatments on what your specific requirements are. Once you find the treatments that best appeal to you, combine them with a regular skin routine to maintain your skin’s appearance and health that will have you beaming with confidence!