Skincare Mistakes That Could Be Ruining Your Beauty

words Alexa Wang

These days, it’s common to see people investing heavily in self-care products. People are significantly more concerned with facial care than they were a few decades ago.

Facial care products are not cheap by any means, but even with the best facial care products that money can buy, you could still be hindering their effects by committing these skincare mistakes. Here are a few that you should avoid:

Forgetting to Remove Your Makeup At Night

It’s important to take off your makeup at night, as this is the time when your skin is programmed to repair damaged cells and to replenish moisture. The skin does this by producing natural sebum, which contains nutrients and fatty acids that heal the skin. While this sebum is good for your skin, it can clog your pores when it gets mixed with makeup, which then causes major breakouts.

Using Facial Wipes

Facial wipes aren’t necessarily bad, but the problem arises when they are used to clean your face. It’s important to remember that facial wipes are meant to remove makeup. Using facial wipes to clean your face strips it of essential oils, while also leaving your pores clogged. Facial wipes may be used as a quick clean measure, but they shouldn’t become part of your daily routine.

Using Microbead Scrubs

No matter what commercials claim, microbead scrubs are much too harsh for your skin. Mircobread scrubs create tiny abrasions in the skin, which can cause inflammation and infection. If you really must use microbead scrubs, it’s best to stick to fruit-based enzyme scrubs as they can exfoliate your skin without creating micro abrasions.

Failing to Double Cleanse

As we mentioned earlier, using facial wipes strips your face of essential oils. The best approach is to use a facial wipe to remove your makeup, and to use a gentle facial wash to cleanse your face. This way, you remove just the right amount of dirt from your skin without irritating it.

Over-Exfoliating

With the spike in popularity of cleansing brushes, toners, and scrubs, it’s easy to over-exfoliate your skin. Over-exfoliation will damage your skin’s moisture barrier, which will lead to problems like inflammation, acne, and increased sensitivity to sunlight. To avoid these problems, it’s important to pick one exfoliant and to use it for a maximum of three times a week.

Forgetting to Use Moisturizer

Everyone needs a moisturizer as it can help the skin regulate its oil production. The trick to getting a good moisturizer is to pick the right ingredients. There are numerous active ingredients to choose from. Luckily, the internet is also replete with credible information. This active ingredients blog is a prime example of sources that have reliable information that can help you choose a moisturizer that’s right for you.

Skincare is more complicated than it looks. Remember to keep these mistakes in mind so you know what to avoid, and so you’re able to reap the long-term benefits of the skin care products you’ve invested in.