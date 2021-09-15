Skincare Mistakes That Could Be Ruining Your Beauty

words Alexa Wang

Skincare Mistakes

Image Source: https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2015/08/25/03/51/toner-906142_960_720.jpg

These days, it’s common to see people investing heavily in self-care products. People are significantly more concerned with facial care than they were a few decades ago.

Facial care products are not cheap by any means, but even with the best facial care products that money can buy, you could still be hindering their effects by committing these skincare mistakes. Here are a few that you should avoid:

Forgetting to Remove Your Makeup At Night

It’s important to take off your makeup at night, as this is the time when your skin is programmed to repair damaged cells and to replenish moisture. The skin does this by producing natural sebum, which contains nutrients and fatty acids that heal the skin. While this sebum is good for your skin, it can clog your pores when it gets mixed with makeup, which then causes major breakouts.

Using Facial Wipes

Facial wipes aren’t necessarily bad, but the problem arises when they are used to clean your face. It’s important to remember that facial wipes are meant to remove makeup. Using facial wipes to clean your face strips it of essential oils, while also leaving your pores clogged. Facial wipes may be used as a quick clean measure, but they shouldn’t become part of your daily routine.

Using Microbead Scrubs

No matter what commercials claim, microbead scrubs are much too harsh for your skin. Mircobread scrubs create tiny abrasions in the skin, which can cause inflammation and infection. If you really must use microbead scrubs, it’s best to stick to fruit-based enzyme scrubs as they can exfoliate your skin without creating micro abrasions.

Failing to Double Cleanse

As we mentioned earlier, using facial wipes strips your face of essential oils. The best approach is to use a facial wipe to remove your makeup, and to use a gentle facial wash to cleanse your face. This way, you remove just the right amount of dirt from your skin without irritating it.

Over-Exfoliating

With the spike in popularity of cleansing brushes, toners, and scrubs, it’s easy to over-exfoliate your skin. Over-exfoliation will damage your skin’s moisture barrier, which will lead to problems like inflammation, acne, and increased sensitivity to sunlight. To avoid these problems, it’s important to pick one exfoliant and to use it for a maximum of three times a week.

Forgetting to Use Moisturizer

Everyone needs a moisturizer as it can help the skin regulate its oil production. The trick to getting a good moisturizer is to pick the right ingredients. There are numerous active ingredients to choose from. Luckily, the internet is also replete with credible information. This active ingredients blog  is a prime example of sources that have reliable information that can help you choose a moisturizer that’s right for you.

Skincare is more complicated than it looks. Remember to keep these mistakes in mind so you know what to avoid, and so you’re able to reap the long-term benefits of the skin care products you’ve invested in.

Tags:

Best VPNBest VPN
NEXT STORY
How To Choose The Best VPN For Streaming US Netflix
Mr CooperMr Cooper
PREV STORY
Navigating the Pandemic – How Mr. Cooper’s Business Strategies Have Grown Value and Helped Customers Secure Mortgages Amidst Unprecedented Uncertainty

You May Also Like

my hair

The day I shaved off all my hair

The day I shaved off all my hair – words Hande Gungor When I ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares
your skin

How to look after your skin all year round

How to look after your skin all year round – words ALexa Wang From ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares

Estée Lauder – Two Tone Eye-Opening Mascara – Beauty Article

Beauty Article by Fiona Shaw Influential makeup artist and Estée Lauder Creative Director Tom Pecheux ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares
Special FX Makeup

8 Top Pros Of Enrolling For A Special FX Makeup Certification

words Al Woods One needs a certification to pursue a career in the Special ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares
SELFRIDGES-Charlotte-Tilbury-x-Norman-Parkinson-Filmstar-Bronze & Glow – Sun Tan & Sun

Charlotte Tilbury x Norman Parkinson: Makeup Collection

Selfridges has teamed up with Charlotte Tilbury to celebrate legendary photographer, Norman Parkinson, with ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares
Skin Conditions

Eerie Skin Conditions Caused By Subpar Cosmetics

words Alexa Wang Makeup and other beauty products have been around for centuries since ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares