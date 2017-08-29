How to provide moisture to overly dry hair?

words Alexa Wang

Dry hair can be problematic for a number of reasons – whether this is redness and irritation to the scalp, or hair becoming brittle, this can all lead to the hair becoming damaged over a prolonged period. Though there are some issues, such as hair loss, that can only be resolved by a hair transplant London clinic, but lack of moisture can be resolved with a number of at-home treatments.

With a number of products specifically tailored to ensure your hair retains moisture, you can have outstanding results with a few simple changes. In this article, we will be looking into how you can begin to provide moisture to overly dry hair.







Choose Shampoo Designed for Dry Hair

One of the ways that you can add moisture to dry hair is through choosing a specially designed shampoo. With shampoos that are free of fragrance and sulphates, you can get the same deep clean without drying out the hair. With a number of brands such as Pantene and Herbal Essences providing shampoo that is designed to massage the scalp whilst adding moisture, you can have soft hair and a hydrated scalp after just a few weeks of use.

Apply UV Protection to Your Hair

Time in the sun is great during the summer, but this could be causing serious damage to the scalp with lasting effects. By applying UV protection to the hair, you can not only prevent the scalp from becoming sunburnt, but you will prevent the lengths of the hair from being dried out by the sun, particularly if it has been coloured. This can be applied either as a spray or a serum to provide outstanding results to the ends as well as the rest of the hair without adding additional weight and causing the hair to become greasy.

Apply A Hair Mask

Whether you apply it to the whole head or just the scalp, a hair mask is a thirst quencher that your hair needs. Whether you make your own hair mask with essential oils, or you decide to opt for one off the shelf, this can help to bring moisture to your hair. With ingredients such as peppermint and tea tree oil, as well as coconut oil and macadamia, this can all help to boost the moisture in your hair without the use of harsh chemicals. Whether this is applying an oil or a whipped formula, this can all help to moisturise the hair.

Take Cool Showers

The final mistake that you are making when caring for your hair is taking scorching hot showers. This can strip the moisture from your hair as well as the natural oils leaving your hair dry. In order to combat this, taking cooler showers will help to retain the moisture in your hair as well as maintain natural oils in the scalp. After the shower, you can then apply a conditioner or hair mask to further the amount of moisture in the hair, leaving it soft to the touch and resistant to breakages.

With this in mind, there are a number of elements to consider when looking to care for extremely dry hair, particularly if you have sensitive skin. Which of these will you be trying to help keep the moisture in your hair?