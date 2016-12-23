Women in Converse: How All Stars became a fashion staple

When you think of a “cool and collected” fashion sense, Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars probably make an appearance.

The shoes are a staple for any fashion sense; they radiate a sense of coolness, whether dressed up or down. On average, women over the age of 18 have about 20 pairs of shoes in their closets, and one of those is bound to be a pair of Chucks.

But when did All Stars become a fashion essential? The shoes were originally created 100 years ago in 1917, and made their way into our closets via the basketball court. Akron Firestones’ player Charles Taylor loved the shoes, and decided to partner with Converse. This merge greatly increased Converse’s sales, and also got Taylor’s name on the shoes. After being rebranded as “Chuck Taylor All Stars”, the shoes found popularity with basketball players across the United States, and were even worn by players in the Olympics.

Somewhere along the way, Converse All Stars found popularity off the court among artists and musicians, and became a staple of counter-culture fashion. We’ve seen this with the grunge god Kurt Cobain and “the man on the moon” Kid Cudi. The fashion statement is still extremely popular today; the shoes have been spotted on everyone from Beyoncé to Kristen Stewart. Even First Lady Michelle Obama has gotten in on the trend.

But when did Converse become as versatile and popular as heels? On Chuck Taylor All Stars’ 100th anniversary, CouponBox.com takes us on a journey with this Women in Converse infographic to showcase how sneakers became one of the most popular women’s shoes in the world.

Women in Converse infographic