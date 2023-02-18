11 Ways To Toddler Proof Your Home

words Alexa Wang

So, your baby has become a toddler before your eyes and now you need a whole new level of safety proofing. Toddlers can run, climb, and get into trouble faster than you can blink. It’s important that your home is safe so you can be sure your toddler is safe when you turn your back.

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways you can childproof your home as your toddler learns what is safe and what is not. Take a look at what you need to get the job done.

Safety Gates

These are arguably one of the most important safety items you can buy with a toddler in your home. Firstly, toddlers aren’t usually capable of walking safely down stairs without help so putting a gate at the top and bottom of any stairs will ensure there aren’t any falls. Gates can also stop your toddler from gaining access to other rooms without your supervision.

For instance, if you have pets at home, you may want to keep your toddler and your pets separate on occasions. You won’t be able to supervise pets and children every second of the day so a gate can help keep both safe.

Electric Point Covers

Yes, toddlers will try and stick their fingers inside electric points. Toddlers like to explore and learn and this is all part of learning. Make sure your electric points are covered so your toddler can’t hurt himself when your gaze is turned.

It’s also worth explaining to your toddler why they are covered. Using words like ‘ouch’ and ‘hot’ will show your toddler that the electric points should never be touched.

Rugs

If you have hard flooring in your home, it’s time to consider investing in some rugs. As toddlers gain confidence in walking and running, your home will become a personal assault course. You’ll probably witness your toddler take a few stumbles as he learns to control his motor skills with precision.

You’ll find a range of beautiful rugs at Rugstore NE that can help soften the blow when your toddler falls down. It’s a win-win. Your toddler has more protection and you get to choose a stunning rug for your home.

Cupboard Locks

Now is the time to childproof your cupboards, especially the ones within reach of your toddler. All chemicals used for cleaning should be moved out of reach and any medicines should also be placed high up where your child can’t put his hands on them. Even if there is nothing dangerous in your cupboards, toddlers will find a way to get into mischief.

If you don’t want all your cereal poured onto the kitchen floor, it’s worth looking at different types of cupboard locks. You may need to replace your locks every few months because toddlers quickly watch and learn how to open locks.

Corner Guards

A lot of furniture is toddler height. As your toddler plays and runs around the room, it’s often easy for him to hit his head on furniture. This is often because toddlers haven’t built up their reflex and reaction skills to quickly dodge oncoming threats.

So, if your toddler is running near a table with sharp edges, it’s likely he’ll hurt himself. Corner guards are an excellent way to soften the blow when your toddler inevitably runs into something.

Avoid Small Pieces

Toddlers put everything in their mouths. It’s another way to explore their world by finding out about tastes and textures. However, putting small pieces in their mouths can be dangerous and can lead to a toddler choking.

Avoid toys with small pieces and home accessories that could be chewed and broken down into small pieces. These things can be packed and stored away until your toddler reaches an age where small pieces are no longer a threat to him.

Secure Furniture

Toddlers like to climb and it’s an excellent way for them to exercise their muscles and build their strength. However, it’s not just climbing frames toddlers like to play with. You’ll find that your toddler will want to climb all of your furniture, including bookshelves, cupboards, and many more.

It’s a great time to secure furniture to the wall so your toddler doesn’t pull down heavy furniture on top of him. Discourage climbing on furniture when you can but securing your furniture can give you more peace of mind.

Avoid Using Hot Appliances

Toddlers are great at grabbing things within their reach, especially when they’re not supposed to. Leaving hot straighteners, curling irons, or other hot appliances within reach could result in an accident. If your toddler is particularly fast, you may want to avoid using these appliances altogether.

If you can’t avoid using these appliances, use them in a separate room and be sure to put them out of reach while they are cooling.

Store Away Plastic Bags

Plastic bags are another safety hazard for toddlers. Toddlers tend to try and put plastic bags over their heads which can result in difficulty breathing. Be sure to store away all of your reusable plastic bags in a safe place where your child cannot reach.

Plastic bags that aren’t reusable should be safely thrown away or recycled. It can help to switch from plastic to other materials when using bags for groceries.

Toilet Lock

Toilets are fascinating to toddlers. When left to their own devices, most toddlers will try to put things down the toilet or stick their hands in the toilet. If you want to avoid these occurrences, a toilet lock will help.

However, if you intend on toilet training your toddler at any point, you may need to invest time in toilet safety rather than using a lock.

Put Handbags Away

It’s important to have a place to put your purses and handbags so your toddler can’t reach your personal items. You may have coins, pain killers, makeup, and much more in your handbag that could become a danger to your toddler. Hang your bags up high so your toddler can’t put his hands on them.

