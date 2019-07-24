Are brands still a thing in everyday fashion?

words Alexa Wang

Brands still stay significant when it comes to our everyday fashion. This is because, for most of our lives, we have been exposed to advertisements and promotions that feature brands that are showing us having them as part of our fashion sense is a must-do.

Business owners of clothing, shoes and accessory brands invest significantly in ensuring that their creations exude the luxury and quality that come with the brand they bear. While there are cheaper alternatives to the fashion items that we wear, most of us take pride and joy in owning some popular and luxurious fashion items.

Branded Fashion Items are Great Confidence Boosters

Owning a Hermes, Louis Vuitton or Chanel bag can make a woman feel like a celebrity in her circle of friends. These brands also add to the sense of sophistication and beauty of the women who bring them. Fashion experts at Fashicon recommend that you adorn yourself with fashion items that have well-known brands every once in a while. Special occasions call for special things to wear like instead of your usual leather boots, you can wear Givenchy ankle boots in a cocktail party or high school reunion. Fendi eyeglasses and a Balenciaga wallet can improve your business casual or formal look to snag that job position or promotion you are applying for. The popularity and luxury associated with well-known fashion brands can improve how people carry themselves in public. Having in possession of a luxury or popular brand gives you the impression that you are bringing part of that popularity with and that you are privileged to wear a branded fashion item. Thus, your confidence level rises and you become more outgoing and sociable.

Branded Fashion Items Help Define Your Individuality

Fashion items that come from popular or luxury brands can play a big part in defining your individual fashion style and who you are as an individual. The way you mix and match clothes and shoes, your preferences on what to wear in public and the accessories that you adorn your body can say so much about you at first glance. This is why finding a brand that matches your fashion preference can give you two benefits: you stay in tune with fashion trends and you still retain your individual style. If you are the type who loves to wear boots or high heels, adding a Jimmy Choo brand to your shoe collection can help accentuate your unique fashion taste. The same can be said for men who like wearing sneakers. Having an Adidas, Nike or Under Armour pair can boost your personal style.

You Are The Best Model for Your Favorite Brand

We often envy celebrities who endorse luxurious or popular fashion brands because we think fashion items look good on them. Beauty can be a matter of perspective, and you are actually the best possible model of most fashion brands. That is because owners and manufacturers of these brands intend to reach out to the larger market.

Celebrities are only taking part in commercials and ads because they are paid to do so and to spread the awareness of the brand to a wider audience. It is actually the buying and using a customer that provides the best possible endorsement and modeling for these products. When everyday, average people get to see other folks confidently wearing branded apparel, clothes and accessories, they look more convincing than what is shown on TV. So in a way, you can consider yourself as a brand’s endorser and advocate with just wearing your favorite branded fashion wear.

With just these reasons provided, we can say that brands are important in everyday fashion. People still need popular and luxurious brands for their quality, durability and aesthetic value. While some brands come at a hefty price, others can be within your means and you still look as classy and elegant as wearing the expensive ones. It just takes some wise spending and a sense of fashion creativity to make the most of the fashion item brand that you wear.