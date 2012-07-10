Backpacks 101: top styles and trends

Are you looking to purchase a backpack? Well, you aren’t alone. Backpacks are taking the fashion industry by storm. Gone are the days when backpacks were only used to carry stuff.

Nowadays, these special carriers are not only functional but also fashionable. According to proponents, you should purchase functional and fashion-forward backpacks. The following trends should guide you when purchasing your next backpack.

Functional and Stylish

Backpack styles vary depending on a person’s age and social stratum. They’ve long been worn as functional carrier items and have served as outdoor as well as sports equipment. Plus, they’ve been highlighted as elegant, casual fashion accessories.

Mere Carriers

Aside from being fashionable, backpacks are also an incredible resource for the frequent traveler. They can conveniently haul various items to a distant location. A backpack is perhaps the best carrier for traveling since its double shoulder straps distribute weight evenly throughout the body.

Lugging a one-strap duffle bag over a long distance can be extremely tedious. The benefit of weight distribution is particularly important when you’re carrying around a lot of heavy items.

If you’re a frequent flyer, you definitely how running across the airport to catch a flight while carrying a duffel bag can be a literal pain. And it’s because of this that Boy Scouts swear by backpacks.

School Backpack

According to stats, the most popular school backpack trends are the shoulder bags as well as padded shoulder straps. Students are embracing these backpacks to carry stuff and even stay stylish in school. Any school going student can use these backpacks. From those in grade schools to those who are in colleges, you can sling these backpacks to school the way you want. So, whether you want to lug around books, reading materials, and even personal effects, then purchasing a school backpack can be an ideal solution.

Mini Backpack

Of course, people think that backpacks are only supposed to be functional. However, they can also have a fashion statement. That’s why mini backpacks were designed. Designed by top fashion artists, mini backpacks can be used as casual handbags. You can strap them across your back. These backpacks are highly appealing, casual, and fashion-forward. So, if these are the things you are looking for in backpacks, then invest in mini backpacks from https://bagacademy.com/.

Other Upcoming Backpack Trends

You can also keep a close eye on the upcoming backpack trends and stay fashion-forward. Trends such as bright colored and sling backpacks are going to change the whole backpack industry. Also, trends such as graphic print, retro backpack styles, and camouflage backpacks will have a big say in the coming days. Don’t forget abstract patterns backpacks featuring black, red, as well as white. Also, be ready for the following trends:

  • Messenger-style and character backpacks
  • Backpacks featuring slots and pockets and cool neutrals backpacks

The Bottom-Line

When it comes to purchasing backpacks, nothing takes center stage quite like functionality. However, this shouldn’t be the only factor to guide you in choosing the right backpack. Besides functionality, consider the fashion side of your backpack. The above trends will inspire you to choose the best backpack.

