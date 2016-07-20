Basic cooking techniques every homeowner should know

words Al Woods

Enough of restaurants and take outs, let’s learn some basic cooking. The feeling that comes with being preparing a tasty meal for you and your loved ones is unbeatable. Cooking is also a therapeutic way to relax after long day activities.

Cooking is an art; preparing finger-licking meals takes effort. This article will review some basic cooking techniques for tasty meals. Read on.

Basic Cooking Techniques

Boiling and Simmering

This is one of the easiest and quickest cooking techniques- and does not require the use of many spices. When boiling, we cook food at a relatively high temperature, mostly to the boiling point of the water. Boiling keeps the food in motion and prevents sticking.

Simmering, on the other hand, involves cooking at a temperature slightly below the boiling point.

Pasta, green vegetables, and boiled eggs are such foods that require boiling. While covering the cooking pot is a way to speed up the cooking, it can lead to loss of texture and flavor in some foods.

Pan-frying

This technique is similar to deep-frying, except that it involves the use of less oil, hence cheaper and less messy.

Pan-fried foods are not only tasty, but also appealing. Their crunchy texture, brown color, and finer interior is something you want to taste. It is one of the most popular ways to cook chicken recipes. The process locks in the moisture and flavor while leaving a crunchy crust on the outside, you definitely want to give this a try.

Gradually reduce the temperature for better frying results. Bread crumbs and floor are suitable for the crunchy effect. Remember to use an uncovered heavy-bottomed pan for even distribution of oil.

When you have a lot to fry, do so in batches. Overcrowding the pan with food causes a drop in the temperature of the oil hence taking longer to cook.

Grilling

Craving some outdoor cooking? Grilling is your thing. In grilling, you cook your food on a grill over a source of heat, mostly gas or charcoal. Chicken, beef, and fish are the most commonly grilled foods.

The trick is to distribute the heat on the meat uniformly. It is therefore vital that you understand basic heat distribution. Often, the heat cooks outside of the meat while the outside cooks the inside.

For a perfect grilling;

Keep the meat at room temperature, and well seasoned.

Keep the grill clean and the rack oiled to prevent sticking and for proper hygiene.

Light up the fire and start grilling. Do not flip the meat many times.

Let the meat rest for a while before serving

Keep the food oiled to prevent possible evaporation of its natural juices leaving it dry. Preheat the grill to clean it off the remnants of the previous cooking.

Steaming

Steaming basically involves using hot steam to cook food. When done correctly, you’re guaranteed tender and moist food.

Unlike boiling where food is immersed into the water, steaming keeps the food separate from water but indirect contact with steam.

Vegetables, rice, meat, and fish are commonly steamed foods. Steaming vegetables preserve all their nutrients.

To maintain the steam and the temperature, keep the cooking pot tightly covered. Steaming is dangerous, and if mishandled, can result in severe burns—exercise caution when using this cooking technique.

Your favorite cooks must have taken a lot of time to perfect their craft. You can too. The basic techniques discussed above will see you cook nutritious and mouth watering meals. Learning when and how to apply them will save you time and cost.