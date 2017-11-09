Get some retail therapy at these top 4 London shopping areas

words Al Woods

Shopping in London is difficult to beat. You’ve got areas filled with flagship high street stores, world-famous designer names, cobbled courtyards filled with local designers’ boutiques, and everything from Primark to Gucci.

If you’re after a dose of retail therapy, you can’t really get much better than London. The city has it all, whether you’re looking for off-the-rack fast fashion, unique, one-of-a-kind items, souvenirs, gifts, and literally anything else you could possibly want to buy. We’ve put together a list of some of the best places to shop in London.







Oxford Street

One of the most famous shopping streets in the city, Oxford Street is home to over three hundred shops including high street chains, designer outlets, and landmark stores. Visit the massive, legendary department store Selfridges, or take in all the gorgeous scents of vegan-friendly bath and body at one of the biggest LUSH stores in the UK. Find big brands at famous department stores like Debenhams or John Lewis, or head to Urban Outfitters for home decor or vintage-inspired fashion pieces. Inglot allows you to create your own personalised makeup palette, or if you’re shopping for a bargain, head to the massive flagship Primark where you’ll find all the fashion you ever wanted at affordable prices. Disney lover? You’ll find a huge Disney Store here, stocked with all your favourite characters. If you’re taking a London tour and want to take some time to shop too, definitely choose one that stops here.

St James’s

St James’s is well-known for its range of high-end art and fashion boutiques, some of which are even Her Majesty approved. Head along Piccadilly to shop at the ever-stylish Fortnum & Mason, or browse the typically British items on offer at Jermyn Street. Dunhill or Benson & Clegg are the best option for anyone looking for a stylish suit, or if you want something to read on your way home, go to Waterstones Piccadilly – the largest book store in London. The glamourous Piccadilly Arcade is well worth a visit, and you can get a selfie with the Beau Brummel statue at the west end. Or, head back in time and visit Burlington Arcade, the world’ first shopping arcade.

Westfield

If you want an all-day-long shopping spree in a London shopping centre, Westfield is the place to be. It has two major shopping centres in the city: Stratford and White City. Each has over 250 shops and over eighty places to eat, so you’ll definitely have plenty of options to choose from. You can shop at luxury brands like Jimmy Choo and Ted Baker, or get the latest killer trends in fashion from House of CB, which is known for being hugely popular with celebrities like the Kardashians. Or head to Scandinavian brand MONKI, which is known for its bold and trendy fashion pieces.

Covent Garden

Of course, the list wouldn’t be complete without a mention of Covent Garden. If you’re looking for unique gifts, hip fashion, or one-off handmade jewellery items, Covent Garden is the place to be. Urban streetwear, shoes, and funky cosmetics are in abundance on Neal Street or head to the Covent Garden Market where you’ll find creative and imaginative art and craft products from independent sellers. Or head to Declem where you can create your own skincare regimen, before stocking up on Britain’s favourite brew – tea – at Whittard of Chelsea. If you’re looking for jewellery Covent Garden never disappoints; head to The Alkemistry on Floral Street for luxurious, dainty pieces or explore innovative shopping at the Tiffany & Co. Style Studio.

If you want to shop ‘til you drop, London is the place to be. The big question: where will you be spending your money?