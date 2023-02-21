words Al Woods

Many people dream of moving to another country, and with good reason.

When you consider all the opportunities and experiences that living in another country unlocks, it’s no wonder that more than half a million people emigrated from the UK in the year ending June 2022.

However, it’s a process that takes considerable time and planning. You’ll need to consider what you’ll need in your new country and take steps to make sure you’re in a good position when you arrive.

In this article, we’ll explore six things you should do before moving abroad.

Build a good credit score

When you first move to a new country, you’re likely going to need to spend some money. And unless you have a large sum saved up, then you might even need to take out a loan or two.

But even if you don’t, at the very least you’ll need to rent accommodation, set up utilities, and maybe even apply for other direct debit services. And when you do, your credit score will likely be a large factor in your eligibility.

That’s why it’s vital you ensure you build a good credit score before you even consider moving to a new country.

Research the country

It’s important that you thoroughly research the country you’re planning on moving to, so that you know what to expect when you arrive. Educate yourself on the local climate, diseases, culture, customs, laws, and history.

You find much of the information you need on the UK Government’s dedicated foreign travel advice hub – but you should try to glean insight from a variety of sources.

Obtain documents

You’ll need to make sure you have all the necessary documents to enter, live in, and work in your new country. At the very least these will include passport, visa and covid vaccination certificates. But each countries rules and regulation are their own, so make sure you’ve researched exactly what you’ll need before you move.

Secure accommodation

You don’t want to arrive in your new country and still have to face the stress of finding somewhere to live. Consider your housing options in advance and make sure you have somewhere to stay when you first arrive.

This doesn’t mean finding your permanent residence. You can always choose a short-term apartment or even a home-share, while you get yourself set up – before finding more long-term accommodation.

Learn the language

If you’re moving to a country that doesn’t use your first language, it’s wise to gain a basic level of proficiency in the native language. Consider taking online classes, reading introductory language books, and finding other means of teaching yourself. Being able to communicate with locals will go along way to help you settle into your new country of residence.

Enjoy the process

Remember, moving abroad should be the experience of a lifetime. Don’t get so caught up in the details that you forget to enjoy the process.