Travel Insurance For Bali: The Coverage That Matters Most When You Need It

words Al Woods

The enigmatic, diverse island of Bali is a mecca for thousands of Australian travellers each year, and it’s easy to see why. With everything from vibrant nightlife and tourist havens to wild volcanic beaches, lush tropical jungles, and picturesque rice terraces. Bali is a land of contrasts that even those who spend a long time there find difficult to articulate. One thing is for sure: it holds immense appeal to Australians of all ages, and its proximity means it will continue to do so. This article examines the importance of travel insurance for Bali, its benefits and exclusions, and why it should be a non-negotiable element of any trip to this wonderful location.

Travel Insurance for Bali

The anticipation of any trip to Bali is a wonderful part of the overall experience as you pick out your favourite outfits and plan some exciting excursions and activities. Rather more mundane, but no less critical, is researching and acquiring travel insurance for Bali. Although checks for travel insurance in Bali can be sporadic, technically it is a legal requirement upon entering Indonesia. Imagine the disappointment of being denied entrance simply because you neglected to avail yourself of a policy. Now, set to work finding one immediately.

Medical coverage

Although excellent medical facilities do exist in Bali, they are available only to a privileged minority and are priced accordingly. If you are unfortunate enough to require medical attention during your stay, it is no exaggeration to say that it has been known to drive families into bankruptcy; such is the cost. If you base your choice of travel insurance for Bali on nothing more than the medical provisions it offers, you will be making a sensible decision. All other considerations are significantly less important in the grand scheme of things, but you cannot afford to gamble with your health. Fortunately, a wealth of excellent, affordable options exist that will comprehensively cover your medical costs and most of the following:

Cancellations

Travel documents

Theft

Luggage

Repatriation

Two-wheeled terrors

Some forms of travel insurance for Bali will cover riding around on one of the ubiquitous scooters, provided you have a valid Australian licence for those over 50cc (you will be hard-pushed to find one below that capacity in Bali). Spend time among the many tourists in Bali, and you will notice a strange prevalence of road-rash and exhaust-burn victims. Those are uncomfortable and inconvenient if they prevent you from swimming, but they are nothing compared to the nightmare of hitting your head if you ride without a helmet. Very few locals do so, and the police will stop you if they see you without one. As much fun as it can be to navigate the chaos on two wheels, to do so without protecting your head is lunacy. Wear a helmet, or don’t ride; it’s as simple as that.

Final thoughts

Your time spent in Bali will be so much safer and more comfortable if you protect yourself with travel insurance that it almost seems unworthy of mention, yet so many Australians still take their chances every year. Don’t be a statistic; take out the best travel insurance for Bali you can afford, put it out of your mind, and focus on the fun side of preparing for the trip of a lifetime.