4 Things You Need to Know Before You Start Trading in 2020

words Al Woods

Due to the financial crisis that occurred during 2020, one would be hesitant when it comes to making investments or deciding to start trading. Getting into the stock market is certainly not an easy thing to do, but, like everything else in business, you need to get hands-on experience first in order to master it.

However, you don’t need to be a professional economist or a seasoned trader in order to get into the stock market. All you will need to know is 4 simple facts, which we present here in this article.

Know Why You Are Trading

The first question you should ask yourself is why you want to trade and what motivated you to get into trading. You might be working and want an extra source of income, or you might not have an income in the first place and need a lucrative market to make a profit. In any case, the reasons why you’d want to trade are various. These reasons will help you identify your goals and reach them in a short amount of time, especially if you learn trading tips and tricks in a short amount of time. Your goals will motivate you to trade and reach your financial goals more quickly. It will also determine which type of stocks you should invest in. For example, if you want to achieve financial independence, you should invest in a stock that will pay dividends. This will help you pay expenses with the shares of the profit.

Your Trading Style

You should also have a trading style or a method that suits your financial plans. For example, scalping traders, will spend a lot of time on their computers and will earn money in a very short amount of time. The holding period for that type of trading can take from seconds to minutes. You can also be a day trader if you prefer to work at home and can spend a good amount of time (at least twice a day) to trade. This can be the perfect type of trading this year, especially that most people are currently working from their homes.

Swing trading, on the other hand, requires patience and a great deal of time. Swing traders monitor prices, which will change every day. This means that they’ll wait for prices to change until they can make a profit. Position trading also requires a great deal of patience, as you will buy shares from companies that are expected to rise in the next few months or years. Traders will need software programs in order to monitor prices, market liquidity, and have a good visualization of market data. If you read this review, you can find more info on which types of software programs a beginner trader will need. This is an essential part of becoming a master trader, so make sure that you invest in these programs as well.

Trading vs. Investing

Trading and investing are worlds apart concepts. People often use both of these terms interchangeably, but one should know the differences between both terms in order to not make that mistake. Ideally, the purpose of investments is making long-term profits, a process that involves buying and holding over time. However, trading involves more regular transactions, some of them could be on a daily basis, in order to achieve short-term but profitable gains. Both trading and investing withhold a degree of risk, but this risk can differ in nature as well. You should be knowledgeable on the difference between these two processes and the risk they both entail to decide which one to go for.

There Are Several Platforms That You Can Use

Back in the old days, there were two types of trading: direct trades and indirect ones. However, now you have several options right at your fingertips. If you are a long-term investor and are going to buy shares, then you can go for an online platform or a low-investment bank account. On the other hand, if you want to make a profit in a short period of time, you will have to actively trade in the markets, which means you should look for day trading platforms that can suit these daily needs. You can also look for similar financial platforms to get more access to the market.

Getting started with trading needs a lot of preparation and knowledge on the trade market in order for you to succeed in your endeavors. It should be noted that risk can’t be omitted and should therefore be managed through a clear plan. However, make sure to have backup plans in case these worst-case scenarios occur. Finally, you have to understand the jargon of the stock market so you won’t misunderstand situations or opportunities.