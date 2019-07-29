Why social media marketing is important in 2019

words Alexa Wang

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last decade, then you likely know the importance of digital marketing in the modern business world. From email marketing, to blogs, visuals, and audio-video content and more, digital marketing has revolutionized the way companies reach would-be clients, and create return customers.

Shopify estimates that by 2021, retail e-commerce sales will reach a staggering $4.5 trillion globally. A 2018 study conducted by Google, shows that over 51 percent of smartphone users have discovered new companies and products while searching on their smartphones. In a changing digital marketplace, companies can bring their content, and market their products, services, and solutions to people globally anywhere on the planet through the use of digital marketing.



One important aspect of digital marketing that companies should take care not to overlook, is the use of social media marketing to convert clients and customers. In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the biggest reasons why companies need to focus their attention on digital marketing in 2019 and into the future.







Why is Social Media Important for Business?

Over the last decade, social media has become one of the most important aspects of digital marketing. Social media marketing creates the potential to reach thousands, and even millions of customers worldwide.

As of June 2018, facebook had 1.47 million daily active users and 2.23 billion active monthly users. In the same month, Instagram hit 1 billion monthly users. When you consider that each of those users could be a potential customer, there is no ignoring the facts. If you are not utilizing social media platforms to spread the word about your products and services, you are missing out on opportunities to grow your business.

Stress Free, Cost Effective Marketing

Social media marketing is cost effective. It’s free to create a page on the most popular social platforms. It’s also one of the most stress free and profitable digital marketing platforms for companies looking to boost their visibility and the effectiveness of their marketing efforts. One study states that 91% of marketers claimed that their social marketing efforts greatly increased their brand visibility and improved user experience by implementing weekly social media posts. Clearly, creating a social media page for your brand will benefit your business and with regular use, it can also help generate a buzz about your company and help you market your business to a wider audience.

Increases Inbound Traffic

If you are not marketing your business on social media, then it’s a safe bet that your inbound traffic is probably limited to your usual customers. The people familiar with your brand are likely searching for the same keywords that you already rank for. Social media marketing allows companies to reach a broader range of ages and demographics and creates the potential for more people to discover your company.

Social media as a whole, is a diverse melting pot of many different types of people from various different backgrounds, and behaviors. With different people come different needs and different ways of thinking. By posting your content to as many social platforms as possible, you increase your reach exponentially, and increase your chances of attracting more potential clients and customers.

Engage Your Audience Directly

Social media is an excellent tool for engaging and interacting directly with your customers. The more you communicate with the audience (i.e. the more you post) the greater the chance of converting new customers. Social media allows companies to engage in two-way communication with their target audience. It gives customers a more direct way to give feedback about your products or services, allowing the company to gain a better understanding of what their clients and customers want, need, and expect from their products or services.

Moreover, communication and engagement with customers captures their attention, and gives your company a better opportunity to convey your brand message. Customers can also share your posts, and tag your company in their own reviews, meaning that your reach has the potential to increase to even further audiences, allowing for even more conversions.

Conclusion

There is no understating the value that social media can bring to a company’s marketing efforts. It’s cost effective, it generates new traffic to your ecommerce page or website, and it allows you to engage more directly with your target audience, allowing your marketing team to better understand exactly what clients want. If your company doesn’t have an active social media presence, it’s something that you need to establish immediately if you want to avoid missing out on important conversions.



If you own a business it’s crucial that you maintain a strong social media presence in 2019 and onwards.