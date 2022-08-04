The 4 Best Board Games You Can Try This Weekend

words Al Woods

While many people enjoy the weekend alone by sitting or lying on their comfortable sofa or bed, I like to be around my friends and families to spend quality time.

My weekends are incomplete without dinner parties, get-togethers, and some board games to not get bored. Every time we all look for different games that we can play.

However, there are still 4-5 games that we enjoy playing every time we are together. Here is a list of such board games that will hopefully make your get-together more awesome.

1) Apples to Apples

It is a hilarious card game perfect for get-togethers and parties. You get more than 500 apple cards(red and green) in the box. Green apple cards have adjectives, and red apple cards have nouns written on them. You have to play this game in rounds.

There will be a judge who will pull a green apple card to read it to the group. After that, all remaining participants will anonymously play one of their apple cards. The judge will select the best card, and that person will win the round. It is up to you and your friends if you want to choose the most accurate or weirdest, or hilarious card as the winner. We always prefer the funniest one to win the round.

2) Scrabble

Scrabble is like an old wine; it keeps getting better with time. We all love to do a light mind exercise on the weekend. We make Scrabble more fun by adding time limits. Scrabble is a good option if you also want to ruin your friends’ strategies like us.

Sometimes, we also use online tools to make the game faster and easier to play. We all use a Scrabble Word Finder, which gives us faster results than any other tool. We put our letters in the tool, and it generates and organizes the words according to the character length.

You can also play games like Boggle, Bananagrams, and Words With Friends. They are a bit different from Scrabble because you can use individual boards in these games. So, these games end earlier than Scrabble, and your opponents can not mess with your strategy in them.

3) Cards Against Humanity

This game is exactly like its name. It is not a game for people with fair sensibilities. You have to find some open-minded people who will only take every dark phrase or tagline for fun. It is an adult version of Apples to Apples.

Like Apples to Apples, this game also has two sets of cards(white and black). The white cards have morbid, strange, and funny phrases on them, while the black cards have questions or statements.

Each round, there will be a new judge who will draw one black card out and the participants pop out one white card from the hands they were dealt before. The person with the funniest card combo wins the round.

4) Scattergories

Scattergories is a creative and quick-paced game. The more people you have, the more fun this game becomes. In this game, you have to come up with creative answers quickly. There will be a limited time to answer the categories’ lists like types of sandwiches, U.S. presidents, TV shows, etc. You can make a list of your choice or ask your friends to come up with a list of their own. After that, you can pick the best one to start. There will also be a 20-sided letter die which will decide the initials of your answer.

You can not give scores to the same answers, and unique answers will get one point. Usually, it is a game of three rounds, but you can add as many additional rounds as you want.

Wrapping Up

Games like these are always good for get-togethers. You can search the internet for other games too but these are unmatchable.