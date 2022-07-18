8 Best Supplements To Boost Your Immune System

words Al Woods

If you want to stay healthy, it’s essential to take care of your immune system. Your body’s ability to fight off infection is often the critical factor in determining whether you’ll get sick or not and how quickly you’ll recover from an illness when it does hit.

The good news is that there are many things you can do and eat to boost your immune system and help protect yourself from getting sick. Boosting your immune system is especially important for your brain.

Nonetheless, this article discusses the eight best supplements to boost your immune system.

Zinc

Zinc is an essential mineral with many functions in the body. It plays a role in your immune system and body’s ability to heal and fight infection. It helps maintain your sense of taste and smell, too.

Zinc supplements are often used by people with Crohn’s disease or AIDS because they can help reduce symptoms such as diarrhea or fever. They may also be taken by people being treated for cold sores (the herpes simplex virus), acne (the face), and shingles (a painful skin rash).

Selenium

Selenium is a trace mineral naturally found in soil, water, and foods. Selenium works with vitamin E to promote optimal health and help your body fight infection, heart disease, diabetes, osteoporosis, and Alzheimer’s disease.

Selenium also uniquely protects the body against cancer by protecting cells from damage caused by free radicals. This powerful antioxidant can be found in soybeans (edamame) and whole grains such as oatmeal or brown rice.

Vitamin A

Vitamin A is one of the best vitamins for your skin. It’s also an antioxidant that helps fight free radicals and can even be used as a natural anti-inflammatory. But most importantly, Vitamin A helps boost your immune system and prevent infections.

Vitamin A deficiency can lead to night blindness, dry skin, acne, and other skin problems. In addition to taking vitamin supplements or eating more foods high in Vitamin A (like carrots), you should also take steps to protect your skin from sun damage by wearing sunscreen daily.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, is a powerful antioxidant that helps to fight off free radicals. It’s best known for boosting the immune system and preventing scurvy (a disease characterized by difficulty healing wounds and bleeding gums).

Vitamin C is a water-soluble vitamin, which means your body doesn’t store it. Therefore, you must consume this nutrient regularly through foods or supplements to maintain healthy levels of vitamin C in your bloodstream.

This vitamin is essential for the growth and repair of tissues throughout the body, including skin, bones, and blood vessels. Therefore, deficiencies may result in anemia due to low red blood cell count and easy bruising due to poor collagen synthesis (the connective tissue protein needed for proper wound healing).

Vitamin D

Vitamin D is essential to the body’s immune function. Rising levels of vitamin D help the body fight infections. It’s necessary for bone health and regulates your immune system by activating T cells, which help ward off disease-causing pathogens like bacteria and viruses.

Probiotics

Probiotics are live bacteria that are good for your health. They’re found in various foods, but you can also take them as supplements. Probiotics are beneficial for restoring and maintaining the balance of microflora in your gut, which is essential because it helps you fight off diseases and infections.

Probiotics help maintain a healthy immune system by supplying essential nutrients to the cells that line your intestines, keeping them healthy and functioning correctly. They improve digestion by increasing nutrient absorption through the intestinal wall, reducing inflammation, and preventing harmful bacteria from attaching to your intestines’ walls.

Ginger

Ginger is a natural anti-inflammatory ingredient that can help relieve pain. It has been used for centuries to treat colds, coughs, and other respiratory problems. It can be taken in a tea or capsule form or incorporated into a liquid formulation.

Turmeric

Turmeric is a spice that has been used for thousands of years in India, Asia, and the Middle East. Its active ingredient, curcumin, is an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compound that can help boost your immune system by fighting cancer, viruses, and fungi.

It’s also a natural painkiller because it blocks COX enzymes (a family of proteins involved in transmitting pain signals). Taking turmeric regularly as a supplement or food additive can reduce inflammation in your joints, leading to less pain.

Conclusion

The importance of a robust immune system cannot be overstated. If there are deficiencies in your diet, you must use supplements to boost your immune system. This will ensure you live a better, happier life.