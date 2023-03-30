Björk releases psychedelic jazz rave track ‘fossora’ and video

I have to confess I am not the biggest Björk fan. So when this release came through about her latest realise and video I must admit I just yawned. So when I was assigned the task of watching and listening to her track ‘fossora’ let’s say I was resigned to the task rather than excited. I was still in bad mood with the artist for her stagnant performance at last year’s BlueDot festival. I do love Björk when she goes all fun and pop but she performed with an orchestra and it was so dry, so dull, no spirit.

After watching the video though I was in a sate of shock. Nice shock. Björk has become my new hero. This is an exhilarating ride into a surreal musical world that wraps around you and that you never want to leave. I think she has been on some strange Icelandic mushrooms as they make an appearance in vivid colours as a backdrop as Björk herself dances, yes dances, in psychedelic garb. The music is a blast too. Kind of psychotic jazz with electronic fizz. It started off in pixie Pink Floyd nursery rhyme mode but all of a sudden goes all Kraftwerk rave. What the hell? I loved it. This is the Björk I like. She can then take you to places that no other artist can.

The video is an extension of the world she moulded for the album and sees her perform alongside clarinet sextet Murmuri and Kasimyn of Gabber Modus Operandi, against an unfolding backdrop of glistening spores that multiply, grow, and pulsate as the track’s intensity reaches its peak.

The title track is taken from her Grammy-nominated album ‘fossora’

‘fossora’ is available to stream and buy now www.bjork.com

Directors: Björk, Viðar Logi, M/M (Paris) and FutureDeluxe
Original Digital Fungi Typography: M/M (Paris)
CG Design, Animation & Production: FutureDeluxe (Curtis Baigent, Svet Lapcheva, Ben Black, Ollie Harris, Natalie Greenwood, Caleigh Illerbrun, Andréa Philippon, Dan Hoopert, Martín Salfity, Ivan Outeiral, Ziyad Abahussin)
Post Production: OkayStudio (Richard ’Stretch’ Russell & Paul Hanford, David Thomas, grade: Ruth Wardell)
Shoot Producer: Sara Nassim
Dop: Shadi Chaaban
Editor: Frédéric Thoraval

Musicians: Aditya Surya Raruna “Kas”, Baldvin Ingvar Tryggvason, Grímur Helgason, Hilma Kristín Sveinsdóttir, Helga Björg Arnardóttir, Kristín Þóra Pétursdóttir, Rúnar Óskarsson, Matthías Birgir Nardeau

Björk Dress: Richard Malone
Neckpiece: James Merry
Jewelry: Panconesi
Boots: Burberry
Kas Outfit: Ican Harem
Band Outfits: Harri, Richard Malone, Rafaela Pestritu, Maison Margiela
Stylist: Edda Guðmundsdóttir
Hairpieces: Tomikono Wig
Make Up Björk: Hungry
Make Up Band and Kas: Sunna Björk Erlingsdóttir

Live dates
16th April – US, California – Coachella Festival
23rd April – US, California – Coachella Festival
7th June – Iceland, Reykjavík – Laugardalshöll Sports Center
10th June – Iceland, Reykjavík – Laugardalshöll Sports Center
13th June – Iceland, Reykjavík – Laugardalshöll Sports Center
1st September – Portugal, Lisbon – Altice Arena
4th September – Spain, Madrid – WiZink Center
8th September – France, Paris – Accor Arena
12th September – Italy, Milan – Mediolanum Forum
16th September – Czech Republic, Prague – O2 Arena
19th September – Austria, Vienna – Wiener Stadthalle
23rd September – Italy, Bologna – Unipol Arena
18th November – Poland, Kraków – Tauron Arena
21st November – Germany, Hamburg – Barclays Arena
24th November – Germany, Leipzig – Quarterback Immobilien Arena
28th November – Switzerland, Zürich – Hallenstadion
2nd December – France, Nantes – Zénith Nantes Métropole
5th December – France, Bordeaux – Grand Arena Bordeaux

More Björk at www.bjork.com

