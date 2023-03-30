Björk releases psychedelic jazz rave track ‘fossora’ and video

words Alexa Wang

I have to confess I am not the biggest Björk fan. So when this release came through about her latest realise and video I must admit I just yawned. So when I was assigned the task of watching and listening to her track ‘fossora’ let’s say I was resigned to the task rather than excited. I was still in bad mood with the artist for her stagnant performance at last year’s BlueDot festival. I do love Björk when she goes all fun and pop but she performed with an orchestra and it was so dry, so dull, no spirit.

After watching the video though I was in a sate of shock. Nice shock. Björk has become my new hero. This is an exhilarating ride into a surreal musical world that wraps around you and that you never want to leave. I think she has been on some strange Icelandic mushrooms as they make an appearance in vivid colours as a backdrop as Björk herself dances, yes dances, in psychedelic garb. The music is a blast too. Kind of psychotic jazz with electronic fizz. It started off in pixie Pink Floyd nursery rhyme mode but all of a sudden goes all Kraftwerk rave. What the hell? I loved it. This is the Björk I like. She can then take you to places that no other artist can.

The video is an extension of the world she moulded for the album and sees her perform alongside clarinet sextet Murmuri and Kasimyn of Gabber Modus Operandi, against an unfolding backdrop of glistening spores that multiply, grow, and pulsate as the track’s intensity reaches its peak.

The title track is taken from her Grammy-nominated album ‘fossora’

‘fossora’ is available to stream and buy now www.bjork.com

Directors: Björk, Viðar Logi, M/M (Paris) and FutureDeluxe

Original Digital Fungi Typography: M/M (Paris)

CG Design, Animation & Production: FutureDeluxe (Curtis Baigent, Svet Lapcheva, Ben Black, Ollie Harris, Natalie Greenwood, Caleigh Illerbrun, Andréa Philippon, Dan Hoopert, Martín Salfity, Ivan Outeiral, Ziyad Abahussin)

Post Production: OkayStudio (Richard ’Stretch’ Russell & Paul Hanford, David Thomas, grade: Ruth Wardell)

Shoot Producer: Sara Nassim

Dop: Shadi Chaaban

Editor: Frédéric Thoraval

Musicians: Aditya Surya Raruna “Kas”, Baldvin Ingvar Tryggvason, Grímur Helgason, Hilma Kristín Sveinsdóttir, Helga Björg Arnardóttir, Kristín Þóra Pétursdóttir, Rúnar Óskarsson, Matthías Birgir Nardeau

Björk Dress: Richard Malone

Neckpiece: James Merry

Jewelry: Panconesi

Boots: Burberry

Kas Outfit: Ican Harem

Band Outfits: Harri, Richard Malone, Rafaela Pestritu, Maison Margiela

Stylist: Edda Guðmundsdóttir

Hairpieces: Tomikono Wig

Make Up Björk: Hungry

Make Up Band and Kas: Sunna Björk Erlingsdóttir

Live dates

16th April – US, California – Coachella Festival

23rd April – US, California – Coachella Festival

7th June – Iceland, Reykjavík – Laugardalshöll Sports Center

10th June – Iceland, Reykjavík – Laugardalshöll Sports Center

13th June – Iceland, Reykjavík – Laugardalshöll Sports Center

1st September – Portugal, Lisbon – Altice Arena

4th September – Spain, Madrid – WiZink Center

8th September – France, Paris – Accor Arena

12th September – Italy, Milan – Mediolanum Forum

16th September – Czech Republic, Prague – O2 Arena

19th September – Austria, Vienna – Wiener Stadthalle

23rd September – Italy, Bologna – Unipol Arena

18th November – Poland, Kraków – Tauron Arena

21st November – Germany, Hamburg – Barclays Arena

24th November – Germany, Leipzig – Quarterback Immobilien Arena

28th November – Switzerland, Zürich – Hallenstadion

2nd December – France, Nantes – Zénith Nantes Métropole

5th December – France, Bordeaux – Grand Arena Bordeaux

