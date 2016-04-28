Whirlwind of tropical bounty,

I feel the pleasure and temptations of the rainforest.

Rain jackets after the sunny sky

we keep on having a smile

Strings that sound like a soundtrack,

wild and soft velvet to the ears.

Almost mystical,

their guitars slither like snakes between sand and stone.

Almost effortlessly.

With bravery, they defy the adversities of nature.

Their breath does not give up.

A concert full of memorable riffs,

sweetening the frantic rhythms of a magical bassline.

Complicity and brilliance, impossible to miss for any mesmerized gaze.

Souls surrendered in peace and harmony applaud for minutes

the end of a musical landscape, both jungle and desert at once.

Generous artists,

who return the greeting,

bow with smiles and hugs,

and take pictures at the bar with fans

while signing their records.

Who could ask for more?

Response to the recent Bombino gig at the Band on the Wall, Manchester

words and photography by Mai Tane Hermosa