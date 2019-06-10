Death is an unavoidable fact of life. Despite this, many people in the United Kingdom fail to make adequate plans for what comes after their death.

This can lead to bitter acrimony among family members, who might have conflicting views about what the deceased really wanted. The best way to avoid this is to be clear about your wishes and to express those wishes in a legally binding document. Let’s consider how this might be approached.

Understanding the Importance of End-of-Life Planning

Having a clear plan isn’t just a good way to avoid the financial costs of settling a dispute through the legal system. It can also provide emotional clarity to your family members and help them to come to terms with any decision you might have made.

Often, we assume that our loved ones already understand our wishes, or that we’re not yet old enough to start thinking about what will happen after we die, or that making these preparations will involve a great deal of hassle and stress. The truth is that these assumptions are often misplaced and the sooner you start planning, the better.

Legal Documents You Should Have in Place

A number of important documents are used to convey the wishes of a deceased person. Of these, the most significant is the Will, which controls how your estate will be apportioned. If you fail to make one, then your property will be handed out according to a series of arbitrary rules, which might not align with your real wishes.

Another important document is a Lasting Power of Attorney (that’s ‘LPA’), which allows other people to make decisions on your behalf, if you cannot make them by yourself. Finally, there’s the Advance Decision to Refuse Treatment (or ‘Living Will’, or ‘ADRT’), which allows you to refuse to undergo a specific kind of medical intervention in the future.

Making Funeral and Burial/Cremation Arrangements

You’ll want to let your loved ones know exactly how you’d like your funeral to proceed. Your wishes can be as specific or as vague as you’d like. For many, the choice of whether to be buried or cremated is the most significant one. Be aware that some options are more affordable than others, and thus preferred by those who want to minimise the financial burden on their families.

Direct cremation is emerging as an affordable alternative to more traditional options. These forgo much of the ceremony involved with a traditional funeral, allowing family members to plan a separate event to celebrate the life of a deceased person. In 2023, around a fifth of deaths were direct cremations – a rise from just 3% in 2019.

Planning Your Digital Legacy and Other Considerations

One factor that’s only recently emerged as significant to end-of-life planning is how your online presence will be handled. It might be that there are many photos, videos, and posts attached to your social media accounts, which may be of sentimental value to your loved ones. Whatever your wishes when it comes to these assets, it’s worth mentioning them in your Will.

A good plan for the end of life is a well-organised one that clearly delineates your wishes. Ideally, you’ll want the contents of your will to be known to your loved ones before they are read out. Surprises might make for good drama, but they are often bad news for the emotional well-being of a family.