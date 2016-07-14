How To Bring Fashion To Your Home

words Alexa Wang

Bringing fashion into your home can be a difficult task when you’re looking to do this on your own without the help of a professional interior designer. Using the expertise and knowledge of an interior designer can help to bring your concepts to life, but that doesn’t mean it’s not possible to bring a little bit of fashion into your home by yourself. Here, we’re putting together some top tips on how to bring fashion into your home.







Accessorise

Always accessorise is one of the top rules of the fashion world. Adding a designer and stylish look toy our home can be as simple as adding a trinket, vase or plant. Accessories can act like ‘home jewellery’ and can range from a custom canvas to staple pieces in your home. With the ability to accessorise your home based on the season or even the current trends, there’s plenty of opportunities to accessorise your home to bring the true feeling of fashion into fruition.

Customise The Feel Of Each Room

Nothing screams fashion more than depth and contrast in a home. The easiest way to achieve this is with how you decorate the walls of each room. You don’t have to spend a fortune on painters and decorators in order to get a luxury feel. Simply choosing the right hues, whether these are bright features or monochromes, there are plenty of ways to customise your home. It is important, however, to be incredibly mindful of the colours that you choose for each room. If you want to add a pop of colour, then be clever with how you achieve this look. Nothing is more fashionable than the occasional touch of colour in a room, such as a feature wall or curtains with a coloured border. However, going overboard with too much colour can certainly have the opposite effect!

Glitter & Shine

Getting a luxury, fashionable feel in your home can be as simple as adding a little bit of glitter and shine. Metallics and glitter have the opportunity to not only add a little bit of ‘bling’ to a room, but can also help to really enhance the space that a room may have. The reflection and shine a little bit of glitter can have in a room can create a rather impressive illusion in a very small space.

Be Bold

Fashion is all about being brave and being bold. This doesn’t have to be different in your home. There are plenty of ways that you can be bold in your home. From a large print against a neutral backdrop to unexpected colours, there are plenty of ways that you can be bold, brave and fashionable. Choose a brightly coloured velvet cushion for your centre-piece chaise-longue or choose a bright geometric rug for a real showstopper in your room. No matter what you choose, you should never fear away from being bold and brave when it comes to bringing an element of fashion into your home. With this attitude, you can give the feel that an interior designer has certainly been to work in your home!