words Al Woods

Today, more and more people are getting to understand the importance of leading an active lifestyle. Especially amid the COVID-19 crisis of 2020 that has forced millions of people around the globe to stay indoors to minimize the spread of the virus, many homeowners are looking for ways they can promote health and fitness while at home.

Thankfully, there’s a myriad of home improvements you can do to promote an active style while adding value to your property. Some of these can be taken up as DIY projects, whereas, for others, you may need to work with a home improvement professional. Whichever the case, it’s always a satisfying feeling when you finally transform your home into a dream space that promotes your fitness and overall wellness.

In case you’re out shopping for some ideas, here are a few home improvements that promote a more active lifestyle.

Install A Home Basketball Hoop

Basketball is one of those games that give you a full-body workout. Among other benefits, it helps build endurance, improves balance, boosts coordination, helps enhance concentration and fosters discipline. Most importantly, it improves your cardio and helps burn calories. The best part is that you don’t even need to have a full pitch to enjoy the sport in your home. If you have some space in your backyard or driveway, the guys from https://goalrilla.com/ say that all you need is a wall-mounted basketball hoop and you’re good to go. Portable, in-ground, and kid-friendly hoops are also widely available. Better yet, some of these goals come equipped with powerful LED lights to allow you and your family to get active at night if you want to.

Create a Home Gym

Next on the list, nothing allows you to keep up the pace with your fitness than having a home gym. It’s not only a property value booster, but it also adds enormous value to your quality of life if utilized. It also saves you time, gas, and money you’d have paid at gym memberships while granting you some workout privacy. What’s more, you don’t even have to invest in home gym equipment all at once. If you’re a bit short on budget, you can purchase home gym equipment one by one starting with the most essential ones as you slowly expand your home fitness center.

Declutter and Free Up Space

If you’re unable to create a home gym, that shouldn’t be an excuse to laze-up on active living. There are many bodyweight exercises you can do regularly even from a tiny living room. However, you may want to Declutter and get rid of things you don’t regularly use to create some space for your exercise moves.

In addition to stretching and Yoga, some exercises you can do at home include:

Lunges

Squats

Pushups

Burpees

Side planks

Dumbbell rows and presses

Sit-ups

And many more

The best part is that you will also find free home workout apps to guide you through the various exercises depending on your fitness levels so you may not even need a personal trainer. Especially if you have a decent entertainment system, dancing is also another form of exercise you can do from your living room.

Create a Craft Room

For those of you who love crafting or activities such as sewing and scrapbooking, creating a craft room can be an amazing home improvement to enhance your activity levels. Alternatively, you can even transform your garage into a workshop if you’re a bit handy and love woodworking.

Get into Gardening

Thinking of home improvement projects that will promote activity in the outdoors? Well, none can be more effective than gardening, landscaping, and lawn mowing. They not only enhance your home’s value and esthetics, but these outdoor activities also help reduce stress, depression, and anxiety. Gardening tasks such as weeding, raking, trimming, shoveling, and digging also significantly engage your muscles, strengthening and toning them up when done regularly. The benefits of gardening are particularly more pronounced where one goes for manual tools instead of powered equipment for yard work. In case you’re a bit short on yard space, you can always go for container gardening, which will also subject you to a considerable amount of regular activity.

The benefits of active living can never be overemphasized. In addition to helping with weight management, it helps improve muscle toning, bone strength, blood circulation, cardiovascular health, immunity, mental health, and overall wellness. Needless to mention, leading an active lifestyle starts at home, and the above are just a few improvements you can make to promote active living for you and your family.