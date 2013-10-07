5 magical movie moments featuring gorgeous jewelry

words Alexa Wang

Jewels have always symbolized wealth and status, but gems aren’t only about showing off and power plays. They also represent a softer side, such as love, femininity and personality. Jewelry catches the eye and imparts instant elegance to the most basic apparel: the right accessories give new life to the plainest little black dress.

Some of the most iconic images of movie history are due to the jewelry worn by its stars, and some of the gems even have a story of their own. Following are five of the most magical movie moments featuring gorgeous jewelry.

1. Pretty Woman’s Ruby & Diamond Necklace

The sizzling chemistry between Richard Gere and Julia Roberts in the modern Cinderella tale is unforgettable. But what you may not know is that the scene where Gere’s character snaps Roberts’ hand as she reaches into the jewelry box for the glittering ruby and diamond necklace actually started out as a prank. Roberts’ reaction was so genuine and charming, the director decided to add it to the film! The custom-made necklace contains 23 pear-cut rubies, each one wreathed by diamonds, adding exquisite style to Roberts’ 80s fashion abundant curly hair and fire engine red gown.

2. Breakfast At Tiffany’s Pearl & Diamond Necklace

Holly Golightly’s little black dress, elbow-length gloves and extra-long cigarette holder were all trend-setting at the time, but her multi-strand statement pearl and diamond necklace has continued to inspire jewelers and fashion-forward women for decades.

Image source: prweb.com

3. Titanic’s Heart of the Ocean

Titanic was an instant hit and the tragic love story will remain a classic, but the Heart of the Ocean jewel had its own story to tell that was just as moving. The enormous diamond was supposed to have once belonged to Louis XVI, and was reshaped into a heart following the French Revolution. The original for the film was just a prop, but Harry Winston made a real version from a 170-karat Ceylon sapphire surrounded by 103 diamonds. Valued at $4 million, the actress who portrayed the older Rose donned it for the 1997 Academy Awards; it remains one of the most expensive pieces of jewelry ever worn to the Oscars.

4. Girl With A Pearl Earring

The iconic earring in Girl With a Pearl is another example of a piece of jewelry playing a central role in a tale. Pearls have long been known as the ‘Queen of Gems’ because for much of history they were reserved exclusively for the super-rich. This sparks jealousy and hatred when the painter Vermeer has the lowly maid don the precious earrings, and nearly leads to the destruction of his extraordinary painting.

5. Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’ Diamond Necklace

Marilyn Monroe belting out how “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” is about as iconic as it gets for movie history. Monroe’s pink satin gown was certainly unique, but it would have been just another fancy costume without the 24-karat pear-shaped yellow canary diamond necklace. This jewel also has a long and illustrious history: it was owned by the Maharajah of Baroda for over 500 years before coming into the possession of Empress Maria Theresa of Austria, and later Marie Antoinette. The gem eventually made its way back to Baroda, India, until Meyer Rosenbaum bought it to be used in the Hollywood film.