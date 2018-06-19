7 factors to look for when choosing holiday accommodation in Cornwall

words Al Woods

Where you stay can make a world of difference to your holiday in Cornwall. In fact it is safe to say that finding the right accommodation is essential if you want to properly be able to kick back, relax, and enjoy yourself.

To make it easier to find holiday accommodation that is the right fit for your needs, there are a few factors that you should definitely look at:







Price and budget

It is important that you choose holiday accommodation that fits within your budget – and does not exceed it. The last thing that you want is to have to worry about how much you’re spending, as that will completely ruin your trip.

Ideally you should explore the different types of accommodation available based on your budget. In Cornwall you’ll find a wide range of options, ranging from campsites to BnB, homestays, cottage rentals, hotels, and more.

Group size

The size of the group that you’re traveling in is another noteworthy factor. If you’re traveling alone then a hotel room might work, or a hostel if you’re on a budget. On the other hand for larger groups renting a cottage or private apartment may be more cost-efficient.

Location

Finding a good location is actually based on several factors of its own. For example, it will be influenced by the places you want to visit in Cornwall as well as the things you want to do.

It may help to look at some of the best places to visit in Cornwall and plan out your holiday before making a decision.

Access to transportation

Finding a place to stay that provides you with easy access to transportation can make getting around much more convenient. That is especially true seeing as in many cases the places that you plan to visit in Cornwall may be some distance from one another.

Amenities

Be sure to look at the amenities that are provided by different accommodation. Having the right amenities available will definitely make things a whole lot more convenient, and may even help you save on additional expenses.

Odds are there may be some amenities that you don’t want to miss, such as internet access (or free WiFi), washing machines, hair dryers, and so on. If so, you should make it a point to look for them specifically.

Reviews

Glancing over reviews can help you to get a better idea of what to expect from some of the accommodation options you may be interested in. Although they may not be entirely accurate at times, they can at least help you to narrow down your options and give you food for thought.

Cancellation policy

As a rule you should always look at the cancellation policy before you book any accommodation. Most holiday accommodation in Cornwall will offer free cancellations up till a certain date, but not all do.

If cancellations aren’t free, you should only place a booking once you’re fully certain of your plans.

Aside from these factors there may be other specific requirements that you need to look at as well. For example if you’re bringing along your dog, you may want to look specifically for dog friendly cottages Cornwall.

At the end of the day it is best if you start to look for and plan your holiday accommodation well in advance. That will allow you the time that you need to carefully scrutinize the options that are available and come to a good decision. On top of that you’re more likely to get a better rate if you book early too.