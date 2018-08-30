3 promises that cloud warehouse management systems will offer in the coming years

words Al Woods

Cloud house management systems are designed to tackle the ongoing productivity issues. These systems are dealing with many challenges, including the demands of the ever-shrinking delivery time-frames, small-orders, a persistent labor shortage, and perpetual needs of tools to make the management more comfortable than ever.

With robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence, now advanced technologies have entered the distribution facilities of the world. The cloud-based warehouse management systems have become the cornerstone for many distribution operations.

These software systems help to manage supply chain operations, provide inventory visibility, and integrate with the transportation system. Besides, they streamline the movement of goods from manufacturers to the warehouse to the retailer or the end customer.

The warehouse management systems oversee everything that includes order picking, putaway, receiving, shipping, and inventory counts. Also, these systems provide actionable data analytics that can help companies in the decision-making process.

Warehouse management systems (WMS) are omnipresent now. WMS enables companies and online retailers to do things accurately and quickly, and that is precisely what the customers want from a retailer.

These are some critical influences of the WMS in the current warehouse management and operating systems. In the future, you can expect much more developments to get more support for your business to achieve an enhanced customer experience.

In this article, we will discuss three promises that you can expect from cloud warehouse management systems in the upcoming years.







3 Promises to Witness

WMS will cover almost all the aspects to make the operation smoother and more comfortable. You will get better accuracy and a fast result. Advanced technologies will be used to enhance the core offering. They can handle last-minute orders and can ensure a quick delivery without an exception. Here are the details.

1. Interject Last-minute Orders

Now around thirty percent of the companies are still using complex and less sophisticated warehouses. The result is obvious. It delays the shipping and requires human intervention to ensure the final result. They are again using paper printouts, onesie-twosie, and ad-hoc processes. You will notice a change in this approach in the years to come.

Soon, more companies will support automation and will want to implement it to ensure fast delivery with better accuracy. The automation and warehouse control systems will help companies to interject the last-minute order.

They will be able to introduce the last-minute rush orders in the midst of pushing. They will use advanced technologies and will add such capabilities to get a fast solution and introduce orders in the last minute.

2. Change in the User Interface

Some fundamental changes will be noticed on the WMS user interface. The logistics managers will not have to go through reams of data to find something essential. They do not need to waste their time to decide which things should be dealt with the utmost care and which items they can afford to ignore.

The vendors are concentrating on their user interface and trying all the possible ways to offer a logical and accessible format to users. It will include everything such as packaging, presenting the information, and supervising.

A friendly and easy-to-use user interface will help supervisors to interact when their employees are working on the warehouse floor. Secure interaction will ensure fast results with a real-time solution.

The main objective is to make the system more accessible and engaging, especially in same-day-shipping conditions. The technicians or even the retail clerk can use the system without any expertise. The entire process will be smooth, fast, and accurate.

3. Better & Faster Return

Now the customers are well-informed and smart. They will not tolerate missing, late, and incorrect orders. They want a fast solution. They will not think twice to return a product if it does not meet their expectations.

These new realities are impacting the distribution environment. As a result, the vendors are using advanced technologies to bring better precision in their systems. When the products get returned, the shippers can quickly return the goods to inventory. The system will handle all these tasks in addition to the pick, pack, and stage items.

Cloud-based WMS will help with every possible way to make shipping and return easy both for customers and retailers. If you are looking for the best WMS solutions, you can try our JD Edwards Managed Services to help you get started and keep your effeciencies high. They use developed technologies to offer fast and effective solutions to their customers.

Author Bio

Chris Giarratana is the co-founder of StrategyBeam, an Orlando marketing agency, where he works with small businesses and nonprofits to achieve their goals. He helps drive conversions and boost sales through SEO marketing, Google AdWords management, and copywriting services.