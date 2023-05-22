How to create an inspirational workspace at home

If you’re one of the nearly 5 million people working from home in the US, have you considered updating your home workspace to help boost your productivity? An inspiring workspace can go a long way in helping you develop a more creative, positive, and productive mindset.

Creating a workspace that reflects your style and encourages a sense of focus can have a hugely positive effect on your motivation and overall well-being. From choosing the right furniture and personalizing your décor to lighting and accessories, there are many ways you can create an inspirational workspace at home to help unleash new levels of productivity.

1. Choose the best area to work

If your home is large enough for you to choose where to work, pick an area with the least distractions and plenty of natural light. Choose a calm and quiet corner where you can work where ideally, you can close the door if you need to. Your workspace also needs to be functional, with a flat working surface where you can spread out your materials and feel comfortable. When deciding where to position your desk, ensure sufficient electrical outlets are in easy reach to power and charge your electronic devices.

2. Organize and declutter

There’s an old saying that a cluttered desk equals a cluttered mind, and it can be more difficult to concentrate and feel inspired when your workspace is full of too many items all competing for attention. Spend time decluttering and organizing your workspace by utilizing storage solutions, shelving, and categorizing your documents and supplies. Try to aim for a minimalist approach to your workspace and keep just the important items on your desk to help you maintain a clean and clear work environment that enhances your focus.

3. Personalize your workspace

Personalizing your home workspace with uplifting décor and personal touches can transform a dull space into an inspiring work area that makes you feel positive and motivated. Use a picture rail system to hang your favorite photos, artwork, or motivational quotes near your desk without damaging the walls. You can swap items or move them around whenever you want a change to keep your work area fresh and visually stimulating. While avoiding cluttering your desk with too many things is a good idea, you can use wall-mounted shelves to display books, certificates, and cherished mementos in a tidy and organized way.

4. Upgrade your home office furniture

If, up until now, you’ve just been using an old dining chair and balancing your laptop on your knees, then it’s time to invest in some quality home office furniture. Dedicated office furniture like an adjustable standing desk and an ergonomic office chair provides comfort and support and helps prevent neck, back, wrist, and shoulder pain. An ergonomically correct chair, desk, computer monitor, and keyboard position specifically adjusted for your needs can help you be more productive while reducing muscle fatigue.

5. Maximize natural light

One of the best ways to boost your productivity and well-being while working from home is to put your desk near a window. This can be the ideal spot to allow the natural light to reach your workspace. Natural light can boost your mood and reduce headaches and the symptoms of eyestrain and blurred vision that can occur after prolonged use of electronic devices. Positioning your workspace near a window can also help you feel connected with the outside world and reduce feelings of isolation. Just ensure your screen is angled away from the light to reduce glare.

6. Turn your workspace green

Make your home workspace more inspiring, rejuvenating, and productive by adding low-maintenance plants and greenery. Plants and flowers help to keep a space feeling fresh and uplifted, making you feel connected to nature,. They’re also great for purifying the air. Bringing the outside in can also help to reduce stress and boost creativity and mental clarity.

7. Add music to your workspace

Music can have a powerful effect on mood. Adding soothing ambient sound or your favorite music to your home workspace can help you feel more relaxed, engaged, and focused on your work. Music can naturally put you in a positive frame of mind and even help you feel energized and ready to go on a Monday morning. Depending on your choice of music, it can also help you escape the distractions of a noisy house while trying to work. Experiment with the different types of music that work best for you and help put you in a productive mindset.

Inspirational workspace at home: Summary

Creating an inspirational workspace at home can positively transform your work and increase your creativity and achievements. A thoughtful design can incorporate personal touches such as your favorite photos or books. Add in natural lighting, greenery, ergonomic solutions, and music and you can create a work environment that both fuels your passion and sparks your motivation. Take the time to craft a workspace that inspires you, and you’ll soon see a boost in your productivity.