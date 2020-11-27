6 Tips For Designing Your Online Invitations

words Al Woods



Special events and celebrations highlight the spices of life. People gather around during these events to commemorate essential milestones and achievements in their life. Whether you’re toasting to a business milestone, singing a happy birthday song, or mourning for a loved one, the moment becomes more special when spending it with the right people.

If you’re organizing a special celebration, it’s important to let your chosen participants know by sending out invitations. The most common type of invitation sent to participants are invitation cards, which can be printed, handcrafted, or a combination of both. When making an invitation, always prioritize the following important details:

Purpose of the event

Name of celebrator

Name of invitation recipient

Date and time of the event

Event venue and an optional instructions or map leading to the venue

Contact information

Event theme and dress code

Traditional Invitations vs. Online Invitations

Traditionally, people used to send out tangible invitation cards via mail, but developments in technology changed the way people make their invitations. Online invitations are shaping the way people plan, create, and distribute invitations. If you’re looking into sending out invitations, online invitations are the way to go because of the following advantages:

Economical and eco-friendly

Convenience of receiving and viewing

Quick and accurate delivery

Neat and simple presentation

Wider audience reach

Convenient updates

Simple and easy customization

Online invitation platforms like greenvelope.com offer more than designing and sending your invitations. These platforms are rich in features that will make your event more interesting. You can incorporate video clips, audio recordings, music, calendar integration, Google maps, and gift registries, to name a few.

Moreover, there’s an advanced guest list management system that include the following features:

Event organization and management dashboard

Survey channels for taking note of RSVP information

Timed and optimized invitation delivery

Messaging channels for communicating with attendees

Tips For Designing Your Online Invitations

Once you’ve decided to use online invitations and have chosen the perfect online invitation platform for your event, you can now move on to the highlight of your event preparation which is designing the invitations. Below are the best tips for your online invitation designing process:

Start Early

Event planning and organization consists of numerous steps. Planning an event ideally takes four to six months depending on the nature of the event. While there are many aspects of event planning that you should take into account, you should put invitation design as one of your priorities. Since invitations are your means to inform people about the event, you should start designing earlier. By doing this, you can send out your invitations sooner, giving your guests ample time to prepare for the event.

You can start with the preliminary stages of designing which includes brainstorming with event organizers and the people involved, especially if there’s an event celebrator. It’s in this stage where you can also browse for invitation inspirations.

Choose A Theme and Stick With It

Having an event theme sets the entire mood and tone of the event. The theme of an event and how it’s portrayed will make a huge difference on making it a memorable experience. Before starting the design of your online invitation, you must first establish the theme of your event.

Once you’ve chosen your theme, you should ensure that your invitation embodies the theme. For example, if you’re inviting people for a summer fashion show, you can add a large, striking photo of models dressed in summer-themed clothes.

Pay Utmost Detail To Colors

Colors can make or break the quality of your online invitation, particularly due to the fact some colors and hues do not go mix or go well together. Therefore, you have to be careful in working with colors, and be intentional with them. Use colors or color schemes that match with the theme of your event.

To identify your color scheme or palette, take a step back on what mood and tone you wish to establish on the event. Vibrant colors will look perfect on a birthday invitation, but not in a wedding invitation because you’ll need more elegant and subdued colors.

Experiment With Different Templates

As you’re on the finishing touches of your draft, you might encounter another template that looks better than your current one. Because of this, you’ll tinker with the next template until you find another set of templates that can also be of use to you. Although this process seems time-consuming, you’re actually on the right path. Don’t be afraid of using and experimenting with new and better templates. That’s why it’s important to start early and explore more options for designs and templates.

Don’t Overcrowd The Page

Don’t worry, you won’t need to spend more for adding another page in your online invitation, unlike traditional invitations which charge for additional materials and labor. When designing any type of invitation, you should practice the use of negative space. Avoid adding too much visual elements on one page, as it can be distracting to the reader or affect its readability.

Also, you can make use of adding links if you want to present a lot of information. For instance, if you’re holding a business event, you can add a link that leads to a material about the history of your business, but don’t put those chunky texts on the card itself.

Take Advantage of Multimedia Content

Last but not least is to utilize one of the biggest advantages of online invitations, which is the option to add different types of multimedia content that you can’t normally do in traditional invitations. Adding a variety of multimedia content makes your invitation livelier, more appealing, and something to anticipate for the guests. Also, you can convey your message easier and more effectively through adding various content.

Bottom Line

Thanks to technology, online invitations are easier to make and design than traditional paper invitations. While creating an invitation online is less tedious and costly, it’s no excuse to minimize efforts in making them. If you’re still new to making online invitations, these tips will help you create one for your special event.