YouTube TV Guide – A Reasonably Priced Cable TV Alternative

For more than a decade, YouTube has given us laughs, cries, and feelings that we cannot describe. While bringing in billions of views, this fan-favorite website has launched its first-ever streaming cable service known as YouTube TV.

It is one of the most reliable options when it comes to entertainment. With over 70 channels, including local television networks, it is surprisingly affordable.

YouTube TV offers a simple, user-friendly design, available on different platforms, including Apple, Android, PlayStation, and Smart TVs.

If you are interested in dipping your toes on this platform, here is a complete guide on everything you need to know about YouTube TV.

The Availability

YouTube TV was released on February 27th, 2017, and is only available in the US for now. There are numerous premium add-on channels and packages obtainable on YouTube TV, so you will never be out of options.

YouTube TV is available on different platforms. It can be accessed on your home devices such as; PC, laptops, Android devices like MI and Chromecast.

When you look at it closely, it is very different from cable devices. With YouTube TV, you can record your favorite shows/movies for nine months.

Doesn’t it sound like the perfect service to subscribe to!

Sadly, you can’t access this streaming service outside of the United States. For Canadians, this can be frustrating.

That being said, you can watch YouTube TV in Canada and in any other country with the help of a VPN that comes with US servers. ExpressVPN is a great option to get started.

What Can I Watch On YouTube TV

YouTube TV is chock full of entertainment. With shows like NCIS, Chicago P.D, Chicago Fire, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Blacklist, Brooklyn 99, Rick and Morty, and The Office. To make your viewing pleasure even better, they even have some original series like Cobra Kai, Impulse, lifeline, Liza on demand, and so much more.

The list does not end there. YouTube TV offers us numerous blockbuster movies like 22 Jump Street, American Sniper, Faceoff, Legally Blonde, Rush Hour 2, Spiderman: Homecoming, The Hunger Games Franchise. Moreover, it also offers more original content, like The Thinning and documentaries like Kedi, Vlogumentary. With YouTube TV at your side, you can’t ever be bored!

The Pricing

Your Google account is required to sign up for YouTube TV. The streaming service provides a free two-week trial run, where you can test the application yourself. The best part is that you get all the same channels as you would with a paid subscription with YouTube TV’s free trial period.

When this platform got released for the first time, its cost was $35 per month. As of now, it is $64.99 per month. The price might be hefty but, looking at all of its content offerings, you will not regret buying its subscription. YouTube TV has so much to offer.

The Channels

The best thing about YouTube TV is that it is an actual TV. YouTube TV is the first streaming platform to offer television channels like Discovery Channel, ESPN, Fox Sports, FX, Nat Geo, NBC Sports, Tastemade, ABC, ABC News Live, Cartoon Network, CBS, Comedy Central, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Adult Swim and so much more.

However, these are only available as free shows. Some other shows are only accessible in the premium version of the app, in which you have to pay separately for the channel like AMC+ ($7/month), Cinemax ($10/month), HBO ($15/month), STARZ ($9/month), Showtime ($11/month), EPIX ($6/month), etc.

Today, there are over 100 YouTube TV channels available. It includes your local ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC broadcast networks, as well as traditional cable networks and regional programming. As of now, more than 98 percent of selected regional households have access to YouTube TV.

YouTube TV’s channels do not get organized in a particular way, except for your local affiliates being at the top. Anything that recently got released is available at the bottom, and it is up to you to organize things in the way you prefer.

Nevertheless, you do have the option to show your channels either in the “default” order or in the custom, where you can view however you want.

YouTube TV Quality

One of the things that matter in the streaming platforms is the quality.

Sometimes people worry about the quality, going below 480p. But, don’t worry. Depending on network and content, YouTube TV can handle up to 1080p. The majority of the content you watch will be in 720p resolution.

I guarantee you when you watch whatever is available, you will talk about how sharp the picture is because the shows on YouTube TV will be in 4K.

Final Thoughts

YouTube TV is one of the best streaming services out there. It certainly is a reasonably priced cable TV alternative. Furthermore, it has the best DVR that you can use to record your favorite content to watch later. YouTube TV is the best entertainment portal for you and your family.

It will unquestionably be the best thing you will ever experience when it comes to a streaming service. If you want live TV, then YouTube TV might be your best choice.