How to enjoy Las Vegas without breaking the bank

words Al Woods

Most people’s first impressions of Las Vegas will have them believing it is an expensive country to visit and experience. But once you visit Las Vegas, you’ll find shows and activities with much more affordable price tags. In fact, many entertainment options in Las Vegas cost less than $50 to experience.

Do you want to find out what they are? Below are the top eight things to do in Las Vegas under $50.

1) Las Vegas Shows

The cheaper Las Vegas shows can still offer great entertainment and fun to audience members. You can see a world class show in Las Vegas for under $50 per ticket if you know where to look.

Some great examples of Las Vegas shows under $50 per ticket include Terry Fator: Who’s The Dummy Now, Penn & Teller, Shin Lim, Criss Angel Mindfreak, Elvis: Spirit of the King, Soul of Motown, V – The Ultimate Variety Show, and many others you’ve probably heard of before.

Of course, the exact price of a show ticket depends on the current demand, seat position, and performance date. But if you are not too picky about where or when you attend a show in Las Vegas, you will find a show ticket for under $50.

2) High Roller Observation Wheel

The High Roller Observation Wheel is a notable cheap attraction at the LINQ Promenade because it is a massive 550-foot-tall Ferris wheel. Actually, it is the tallest Ferris wheel in the United States.

The ticket price for a 30-minute ride on the High Roller is $20. So if you wanted to ride it with your significant other, two tickets would still cost you less than $50. Then you can tell your friends and family back home that you rode on the biggest American Ferris wheel.

3) The Mob Museum

Are you interested in learning about the history of the mafia in the United States? If so, you can pay about $27 for a ticket to the famous Mob Museum in Downtown Las Vegas. It highlights the historical significance of the mafia in Las Vegas and how it shaped the city into what it is today.

The Mob Museum is a 41,000-square-foot museum with about 17,000 square feet of displays and exhibits of precious mafia-related artifacts. It’ll be an educational experience where you’ll learn about famous gangsters like Bugsy Siegel and Al Capone.

4) Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art

The Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art features international art exhibitions from master artists worldwide. Past art exhibits have included Claude Monet’s paintings from the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston and Faberge designs from master artists in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Adults only pay $15 per ticket to attend the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art. So even if you’re not an art buff or enthusiast, you can still appreciate the paintings and artistic styles displayed at the art gallery.

5) Ultimate 4D Experience

Have you ever had an ultimate 4D movie experience? The Excalibur Hotel can give you the Ultimate 4D Experience with a combination of 3D movie projections and special effects. Together, they create an immersive movie-viewing experience where you’ll feel like you’re in the movie you’re watching.

There is no telling which movies will play when you attend the Ultimate 4D Experience at the Excalibur Hotel. Some potential movies playing in 4D include Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and San Andreas.

One show ticket only costs about $10. But you can save money if you see more shows because two shows cost $13 and three shows cost $15.

6) Big Apple Roller Coaster

The New York-New York Hotel is a New York City-themed hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. It is easy to recognize because it has a replica of the Statue of Liberty and the Empire State Building on the outside of it.

Adventure seekers can ride the Big Apple Roller Coaster, which circles the outside of the hotel. You’ll ride past the replicas of these famous New York City buildings and landmarks from high in the air.

An all-day Scream pass only costs $26 per person. Then you can ride the Big Apple Roller Coaster as much as you want throughout the day.

7) AdventureDome

The Circus Circus Hotel’s AdventureDome is an indoor theme park with climate control and 25 fun rides for children and adults. It is one of America’s only indoor theme parks to have an indoor roller coaster with a double-loop obstacle. And if you attend at the right time, you’ll be treated to a circus show with death-defying acrobatic performances.

The AdventureDome has video games, a double-corkscrew roller coaster, mini golf courses, and 4-d riding experiences. The ticket prices are based on height, such as $40 for anyone over 48 inches tall.

8) The STRAT Skypod and Observational Deck

The STRAT Skypod and Observational Deck give you access to incredible experiences from hundreds of feet above the Las Vegas Strip.

The 360-degree observational deck provides picturesque views of the city from every direction. It is 1,149 feet above the Las Vegas Strip, making it one of the tallest points in the city to visit.

The STRAT Skypod offers three blood-bumping rides: the Insanity Ride, Big Shot Ride, and X-Scream Ride. The difference between the rides relates to how high and fast they take you, including how far over the tower’s edge they also take you.

The Observational Deck experience costs about $25 per ticket. As for the rides, you can purchase a STRAT Tower Unlimited Ride Pass Ticket for $49. This ticket lets you ride all three rides whenever you want without buying another ticket.

Conclusion

Your Las Vegas trip can be a budget-friendly experience if you plan your travel itinerary accordingly. Just purchase tickets to shows and activities priced under $50, and you can fill a couple of days with fun experiences for low prices.