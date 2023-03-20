4 European cities to consider for your summer holiday

words Alexa Wang

With summer fast approaching and the shock of snow in March, a holiday may well be at the forefront of your mind. If you plan on heading to Europe, you might be undecided on where exactly you should go. With so many beautiful places to explore, you will be well and truly spoilt for choice.

Here are just a few of the cities you could consider for your summer break.

Lisbon

If you’re looking for an all-rounder destination, Lisbon could be the city for you. Famous for its architecture and colour, but equally as popular for its food and nightlife, you won’t be short of things to do.

With the option to arrive via a cruise from Southampton, you can begin exploring immediately. Settle down in one of Lisbon’s many coffee shops or bars and plan out your holiday while enjoying a Pastel de Nata (likely the first of many while you’re there!). Lisbon is an ideal location for a girl’s weekend or a romantic getaway.

Dubrovnik

If you’re a Game of Thrones fan, chances are you have considered visiting Croatia. With King’s Landing being filmed in both Dubrovnik and Split, either of these cities would make an ideal holiday if you fancy heading off on a GOT-themed walking tour.

If you haven’t seen Game of Thrones, fear not. Dubrovnik has plenty more to offer. As one of the world’s last remaining walled towns, simply walking through the city is an experience in itself and you won’t be short of spectacular views to take in.

Budapest

If you’re looking to party the night away, you won’t go far wrong with a trip to Budapest. Famous for its ruin bars, you’ll have plenty of places to enjoy a drink with an atmosphere unlike anywhere else.

If partying isn’t your thing, or you’re looking for somewhere to recuperate, Budapest’s baths will be just the ticket. What better way to relax than enjoying a thermal bath or even treating yourself to a massage? With historic architecture and a range of treatments on offer, you can easily spend a full day at one of the many baths the city has to offer.

Malta

If you’re looking for something more laidback, Malta could be the city for you. Receiving 300 days of sunshine a year, Malta has a very favourable climate, especially during summer. With a mixture of temples to explore and sun to soak in, you are sure to leave Malta more relaxed than when you arrived.

Despite its relaxing vibe, there is no chance that you will be bored, with an array of water sports on offer you can quite literally dive right into the adventure. Make sure to check out festival dates when booking your trip to Malta as there may well be one during your stay.