5 European Cycling Routes to Try in 2025

words Al Woods

As the new year approaches, many keen cyclists will be looking for fresh inspiration when it comes to daring new destinations for their next two-wheeled escape. Whether you’re a seasoned rider eager for a new challenge or a holidaymaker looking for something a little different, 2025 promises a wealth of opportunities. From historic pilgrimage paths to panoramic coastal trails, here are five cycling routes that deserve a place on your itinerary for the coming year.

The Via Francigena, Italy

For those seeking both cultural depth and physical challenge, the Via Francigena is a must. This ancient pilgrimage route stretches from the snow-capped peaks of the Alps right down to the eternal city of Rome, weaving through vineyards, orchards, and medieval villages. Along the way, riders can pause to savour rustic Italian cuisine, discover centuries-old churches, and mingle with fellow travellers drawn by the route’s historic allure. The variety in terrain means each day brings fresh perspectives, ensuring that no two stretches feel the same.

The Celtic Trail, Wales

Closer to home, the Celtic Trail invites cyclists to experience the rugged beauty of Wales. Winding along dramatic coastlines, through tranquil valleys, and past ancient castles, this route perfectly encapsulates the charm of the Welsh landscape. Though it offers challenging sections that will test your legs, the breathtaking views and wealth of heritage sites enroute make every climb worthwhile. The Celtic Trail is ideal for those who relish combining their passion for cycling with a deep dive into the UK’s cultural tapestry.

The Alpe-Adria Bike Route, Austria to Italy

Of all the cycling holidays in Europe, the Alpe-Adria Bike Route stands out as a true gem. Stretching from Salzburg in Austria to the coastal town of Grado in Italy, this path offers a mesmerising journey from alpine vistas to Mediterranean shores. With each new mile, the scenery evolves, transitioning from lofty peaks and verdant valleys to warm coastal breezes and sparkling blue seas. En route, cyclists encounter a tapestry of cultures, cuisines, and architectural styles—a splendid taste of Europe’s diverse character.

The Stone Circle, England

Set to return in 2025, the Stone Circle event offers routes ranging from 80 km to 220 km. Passing through Wiltshire’s rolling countryside and iconic landmarks like Stonehenge, it combines the thrill of cycling with an archaeological twist. History buffs and cycling fanatics will appreciate the sense of stepping back in time as they race past one of England’s most celebrated prehistoric wonders.

The New Forest Tour, England

For a gentler pace, the New Forest National Park presents a chance to cycle beneath lush canopies, alongside roaming ponies, and through charming villages. With four routes catering to various skill levels, the New Forest Tour ensures every cyclist can find their perfect ride. It promises serene landscapes, wildlife encounters, and the soothing hum of pedals spinning through timeless English countryside.