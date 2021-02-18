The Most Exquisite Coffee Grinders in 2021

words Alexa Wang

Everyone knows that even if you have the perfect coffee maker, you still need high-quality coffee beans in order to make the perfect cup of morning coffee. However, rarely anyone understands that you’ll get a helluva lot better results and a much fresher coffee if you grind coffee beans on your own. Of course, just before you brew your coffee.

Coffee beans only stay potent for so long. As with many other foods and beverages, they begin to lose taste as you leave them for a while. So, if you want great morning coffee, you’ll need a great coffee grinder. But why not get a stylish coffee grinder?

Fellow Ode Grinder

The Fellow Ode Grinder is beyond gorgeous. It packs a slim, clear black outer, while its design is a perfect combination of functionality and aesthetics. The dial lists allow you to grind from fine to a coarser grind. Its lid in the bean filler allows you to suggest amounts for various styles of brewing. Not to mention that Fellow Ode’s grind catcher magnetically aligned.

Surprisingly, it doesn’t produce much noise and has an automatic turn off option once everything has been grounded. While we could talk about its burr size (64mm flat), or about its smart speed PID motor that exposes every coffee bean to similar force and grinds quality, we believe you get what we’re saying.

All in all, you’ll get a bad boy with this one. All you have to do is relax, and wait for your perfectly-grounded coffee every single morning. Keep in mind that it’s not suitable for Moka pots.

Editor’s note: I’ve never actually used a Fellow Ode and needed to perform research for the above snippet. A big thanks to Home Grounds Coffee for their helpful review of the Fellow Ode, as well as to their founder Alex Mastin who answered several of my questions in an email exchange.

Oxo Brew Conical Burr Grinder

This grinder comes with 15 different settings. And some micro settings. Basically, it’s the perfect tool for anyone looking to make anything ranging from coarse to finely grounded coffee. It also has a conical burr grinder with 40mm stainless steel that produces uniform grounded beans. Not to mention it guarantees maximum flavor extraction.

Your freshly ground coffee will fall nicely into its 110gram container. In essence, this is enough serving for a 12-cup pot. Moreover, it’s easy to use, since it has a single-touch start and timer that remembers your prior ground setting. All you need to do is push start, and this grinder will do the rest.

Bodum Bistro Standard Burr Grinder

This grinder is somewhat average on this list. It comes with several various grind settings. Twelve to be exact. Of course, it sports a stainless steel conical burr grinder, as well as a plastic coffee catcher-container. Since it’s made of robust materials, this grinder is durable, reliable, and will definitely get the job done every time.

Additionally, the Bistro Standard Burr comes with:

Friction clutch

Automatic timer

Grind manual

Numerous color selection

It will match your kitchen. Ultimately, this coffee grinder is a worthwhile investment.

KRUPS Precision Grinder

KRUPS Precision Grinder is perfect if you’re looking to save money. Lots of coffee brewing experts say this is a cheaper alternative to lots of burr grinders. As a matter of fact, you’ll get a burr grinder at a similar price you’ll give for a blade grinder, according to lots of reviews.

Not to mention that this grinder is easy to use, quite simple, yet packing all the essentials. It has 12 settings for making your favorite grind size and a cup selector you can dial to grind the precise amount of coffee you’ll require for the servings.

Sboly Conical Burr Coffee Grinder

This burr coffee grinder from Sboly isn’t just stylish, but very easy to use as well. You’ll only have to touch one button and make great grounded coffee from this stainless steel device. Every morning included. However, don’t let this fool you.

Although it comes with a single button, you’ll find lots of settings to select from in order to meet all your coffee wants. There are about 19 various grind settings as well as 12 grind amount settings. Basically, with this grinder, you’ll get every size and serving of coffee for any situation. Whether you’re making coffee for yourself or your whole crew. Lest we forget, you’ll have zero trouble cleaning this grinder, since it arrives with a cleaning brush and upper conical burr you can remove.

Breville the Smart Grinder Pro

Breville is a brand known for regularly providing an almost-commercial level of quality at affordable costs. Their Smart Grinder Pro is one of the most favorite grinders for making coffee at home, according to a lot of satisfied customers. Of course, you’ll see some difference in quality between this grinder and the more expensive ones. But since it’s over $2000 cheaper, there’s not a lot of people who’ll complain.

Still, this grinder has a lot to offer to anyone trying to significantly upgrade their kitchen coffee. You’ll have an easy time using and cleaning it. Not to mention that it’s more than worthwhile if you want to enormously improve how good your home coffee is. Just go with a simple pour-over, whether it’s Chemex or V60, place filtered water, find this grinder, and some great quality beans, and you’ll make some of the best house coffee out there. We’re not joking.