Face Masks To Prevent The Spread Of Respiratory Infections

words Al Woods

In light of the recent emergence of the COVID-19 outbreak, medical experts all over the globe are encouraging people to wear masks. Whether it’s the 3 Layers of Filtration Masks or the N95 used by healthcare care professionals, a facemask can help protect you from respiratory infections.

However, when it comes to wearing disposable masks, the general public’s vote is split into three. One group is for the idea, the second group does not see the importance of face masks, while the last group stands undecided. Regardless of your mindset, it is proven that a mask offers the wearer protection from viruses, bacteria, and other harmful compounds.

Who Should Wear A Mask

Medical personnel in health facilities

Health care providers receive training regarding the proper wear and use of personal protective equipment (PPE). Disposable masks are worn during procedures to protect from droplets that may be infectious when a patient sneezes, coughs, talks, or laughs. And more recently, there are disposable masks that feature a built-in face shield to protect against splashes.

The general public

Whenever there is an issue of a contagious acute respiratory infection prevalence, the population is often advised to use face masks to curb it’s spread. Just look at the devastating impact the SARS epidemic had on the health of China in 2003.

And let’s accept it, social distancing during this time of COVID-19 poses some challenges. Every once in a while, you will find yourself in close proximity to another person, be it at work or at home. Therefore, wear a mask whenever you are out in public. You may consider a 3-ply disposable face mask as a great option for day to day use. They are comfortable to wear and provide three layers of protection against viruses, bacteria, or bodily fluids.

Caregivers of people with a contagious respiratory infection

In a setting where one has to care for a person diagnosed with a respiratory illness, it is recommended to prevent contact with the patient’s bodily fluids. Whether it is tuberculosis, measles, or COVID-19, wearing a mask will protect you against droplet transmission.

In collaboration with other preventive measures such as washing and sanitizing hands, wear a mask whenever you are around an infected person. And ensure you follow the proper guidelines about the disposal of medical masks to avoid any risk in the increase of transmission.

People who think they may have a respiratory infection

If you or someone you know is exhibiting any symptoms of respiratory infection, it is crucial to wear a mask before you are properly diagnosed and treated. In case the pathogens are carried by aerosol agents, a mask effectively reduces the chances of transmission between people.

Tip For Thought

If you think you have been predisposed to COVID-19, isolate yourself and visit a healthcare center as soon as you can for medical attention. The doctors will run tests on you to confirm if you are infected or not. Wearing a face mask throughout the process will protect both you and those around you.