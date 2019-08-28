words Alexa Wang

When it comes to fashion, accessories can make all the difference. They not only make the overall outfit look complete, but are a way to voice your style and add a bit of boldness to your outfit. Accessories have the power to transform an outfit from ordinary to extraordinary and that’s why they’re so important. Here are a few fashion accessories you had no idea you needed:

Sling backpack

When traveling or even commuting daily from one place to another, a backpack or messenger bag is usually the way to go. In most cases, it ends up being both together in order to put your laptop in one and keep your personal belongings safe in the other. That’s where a lightweight sling backpack comes in handy. This fashion innovation combines the need for a backpack and a messenger bag in just one item making you carry more weight on your shoulders, but still keeping your belongings safe. When traveling light, this fashion accessory will not only be super convenient but will also add an edge of practicality, coolness, and youth to your overall look.

Scarf on bag

There’s something about foulards that scream chic. But, this time instead of wrapping them around your neck or hair, you’ll be accessorizing your purse with a tied scarf around the handle. This can add an ultimately fashionable statement and add a touch of elegance to your outfit. The best purses for this look are usually cross-body bags, but it would still work with other styles.

Glasses cords or chains

Emphasizing your shades with a chained or beaded cord will also add a certain glamour to your overall look. You can choose the style you want to emphasize and match the chords accordingly. Choose between natural stones, pearls, or chains to showcase your style. And the best thing about these chords is that they’re pretty practical when heading indoors and letting your sunglasses swing loosely attached to the chain around your neck. Ultimate cool look, don’t you think?

Winter scarves

The best thing about winter scarves is that they give you warmth and make you feel securely wrapped and protected, but that they add another layer that gives your appearance depth and emphasizes on the details. A winter scarf can instantly transform your outfit from a boring look to a trendy and stylish one. It gives you the chance to add color, prints or mix and match between different fabrics to accentuate your outfit. The scarf can also be wrapped in many different ways according to the style you want to portray, giving you flexibility as well as a whole lot of variety.

Fashion accessories can speak so much louder than you can imagine and that’s why it’s important to choose the right accessories that speak your style. An accessory can easily give your entire look a complete makeover and make you appear extremely stylish, cool and fashionable just by mixing it up a bit. Don’t be afraid to be bold in your choice of accessories as it will go a long way.