5 Fun Ideas For A Backyard Celebration Any Time of The Year

words Al Woods

Whether it’s for a summer, fall, or winter celebration, having a backyard party can be a blast. After all, is there anything better than having some friends or family over to your home to enjoy some time together? The best part is having a party at your home is something that you can do any time of year and comes with a lot of different options.

If the weather’s nice, you can do a lot of fun things and if it isn’t as nice, you can take the action indoors. Whatever the case, the choice is ultimately yours. Here are a few fun ideas for having a backyard celebration at any time of the year.

Have A Cookout

Sometimes, there’s nothing better than having a great big family get together and a cookout. Everyone loves to eat. So why not invite your friends and family over and do something about it? You could have a potluck where everybody brings a dish of their own, barbecue something if the weather is nice enough, or make dinner inside for a more intimate gathering. Either way, pairing food with fun and family is a time honored tradition with observing for your next backyard party.

Shoot Off Some Fireworks

Another great way to really enhance the fun of an outdoor gathering is to shoot off some fireworks. If you plan to shoot off some fireworks, head online to pick up some of your favorite fireworks on sale. As with any fireworks celebration, you’ll need to be sure that shooting off certain types of fireworks are legal in your area and that you’re following proper safety precautions. Never let kids handle fireworks, always have a bucket of water handy or nearby, and be sure to wear the proper personal protective gear. Shoot off fireworks in Open spaces away from structures and any kind of vegetation. That way, everyone can enjoy the show without the risk of danger or damage from the fireworks.

Play Some Games

Everyone loves to play games. For a fun party, you might try setting up a ring toss or some darts. There might even be an opportunity to play some croquet. It really just depends on what the group is interested in doing. 10 pin bowling? Water balloons? Plinko? Bean bag toss? Hide and seek? Three-legged races? The sky really is the limit when it comes to choosing a game to play with the family. If these types of games aren’t your thing, then you could even play board games outside. Who wouldn’t love to play a game of Scrabble or Monopoly with the whole family after having a great meal? Nowadays, role-playing games are also a viable option for family game night. Whether you’re looking to just kick back and relax a bit with some game time or want to give your party-goers a challenge, there are many options available when it comes to gaming ideas.

Watch A Movie

Movies are one of the few things that tends to entertain almost everyone. Consider setting up an impromptu movie night at your party. All you need is a white projector screen, something to put the screen on, darkness, a decent projector, and the film you wish to play. Long gone are the days of old 16mm film cranking away requiring extensive machinery. You can use a relatively inexpensive, high quality projector to project the movie for your guests. Serve some popcorn and other treats, and you’ll be bringing the movie theater experience to your backyard without the sticky floors.

Camp Out

If the weather is really nice and the night is perfectly suited to doing so, consider having a camp out. Camping out with your family can be a great time and if you do it in your backyard, you won’t even have to leave home. If the family enjoys the experience, you can use it as a leaping point for going on a real camping trip sometime in the future. But many of the same activities can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own backyard. If you already have a tent and some camping gear, you can simply set them up in your backyard. If you don’t, half the fun is creating makeshift tents from various things you have around the house like sticks and blankets/sheets. There are other fun activities to do during your phone camping trip as well. This includes making s’mores, having a sing-along, and sleeping out amongst the stars. Hanging lamps, enjoying some food, and basking in the company of family can go a long way to creating positive memories for the future.