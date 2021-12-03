words Alexa Wang

If you’re itching for some new furniture and décor but can’t afford to redesign an entire room, a modern chaise is a great option to fill a smaller unused space. Modern chaises are not necessarily the dainty chaise lounges that you remember from old-fashioned movies.

Those chaises are mostly tufted and delicate to show luxury and comfort. Now you can get those chaises, and others, at a very reasonable price. Still unsure? Read on to learn why you should buy modern chaises online.

Why should you get a chaise lounge?

The chaise lounge doesn’t have to be a luxury piece of furniture, and it doesn’t have to be girly, frilly, or delicate. In fact, you can get a chaise to match any personality. Even macho teens will be able to find a chaise that they are happy to have in their bedroom.

It is also important to note that this piece of furniture is no longer considered to be for the bedroom alone. You can place them in any room – you could even add a mini chaise to a spacious bathroom. The chaise has become so popular that almost all sectionals include a chaise-like side. Modular sectionals can also be had with an optional chaise cube to add to the arrangement.

Why should your chaise be of the modern style?

Chaises used to be delicate and luxurious, but now they are geometric statement pieces. The modern style is all about clean lines and sharp corners, and there are plenty of affordable chaises that fit the bill. Even if other areas or rooms in your home are not decorated in the modern style, a modern chaise lounge can be the perfect stylish contrast.

Modern interior design also embraces bold colors and geometric shapes. This is another common trend with these pieces of furniture. By getting a chaise in an unusual geometric design in your favorite colors you can truly express your personality in the room.

Why you should buy your modern chaise online

Once upon a time, not long ago, buying any furniture online was almost unheard of. After all, how do you choose furniture when you can’t sit on it and feel the upholstery? But today’s globally connected society has made buying furniture online easier, cheaper, and more acceptable to more consumers. Although it took the pandemic to really launch the trend of online furniture stores, there are some good reasons that buying a modern chaise online is the right choice.

Some of the biggest benefits of buying a chaise online are:

You are often able to get free shipping or in-home delivery when you order online, while brick and mortar furniture stores usually charge at least a few hundred for delivery.

Online furniture stores offer frequent sales, discounts, and regularly rotating clearance departments. By comparison, brick and mortar furniture retailers only hold retail and clearance sales a few times a year.

The right online furniture store can give you the widest selection available, whereas your local furniture store has limited showroom and warehouse space.

If you’re still not sure about whether or not a designer chaise is right for your living space, check out all of the options online to get more ideas.