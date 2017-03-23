words Al Woods

Going to the doctor is a good way to retain your health, but it is also a good way to spend a lot of your expenses on medication. Furthermore, you might end up spending most of your day in the waiting room; time which could have been spent doing something productive. This does not mean that your health is not important, but it indicates that avoiding getting sick is more convenient.

We have all experienced this one way or another; when there was a meeting you needed to attend, or an assignment you had to finish, but could not because of a nasty cold. So, how can you avoid, or reduce your chances of, getting sick? There are methods or actions you can perform to take good care of yourself, despite your busy schedule. Following these methods will not heal you, but it can prevent you from getting sick in the first place. Here, we mention some of these methods.

Change Your Diet

Even if you are following a well-balanced healthy diet, it might be healthier to introduce some variety into it. Sure, you might be eating different meals every day, but your body is still getting the same portions of nutrients. While it is not completely unhealthy, a little change might surprise you. You can also search for body types, which classifies which type you are, according to how your body stores fat and the rate of your metabolism. With these two factors, you will know which food type will provide you with the best shape.

Exercise

It is needless to say that exercise will maintain your health. If you have not been exercising already, then you probably should get started. Exercise will mostly depend on your body type goal. For example, the exercise program for someone who is trying to lose weight will have more strength training and an average amount of cardio, while the exercise schedule for someone who is trying to put on muscle will consist of intense strength training and cardiovascular activities.

Do Yoga

One of the best ways to promote your health is by doing yoga regularly. If you do not know the advantages of yoga to your health, health experts at https://cpoe.org/ will tell you that yoga comes with a range of benefits, like improved sleeping patterns, reduced anxiety, and greater flexibility. It can also enhance your cardiac health, relieve you from migraines and increase your strength. You might not enjoy doing anything if you suffer from chronic pain, but it is believed that yoga can reduce this discomfort. Thus, integrating yoga into your life can be truly useful.

Maintain Your Hygiene

You are bound to get your hands dirty, throughout the day, so you must not forget about your personal hygiene, as it can greatly affect your health. Do not miss your daily baths, brush and floss your teeth, and trim your nails. Do not forget to wash dirty clothes and let them dry in the sun, as sun rays will kill certain types of bacteria. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you are sneezing or coughing, and turn away from people when they are showing signs of sickness. A sanitizing gel can come in handy when you are outside; frequently using it will keep your hands clean, most of the time.

Drink Tea Instead of Coffee

It is difficult to ditch your morning coffee and replace it with another beverage. But, when you discover that drinking tea is more beneficial to your body and health than coffee, you might give it a second thought. Tea will keep you hydrated, as it mainly consists of water, antioxidants, and can actually be good for your dental health. Furthermore, tea will strengthen your immune system, so you are practically protecting yourself with each cup of tea you drink.

Take Care of Your Mental Health as Well

Do not forget that being healthy includes your mental health. By doing a hobby you like daily, like drawing, reading, or writing, you will start your day with a healthier state of mind. Moreover, you can do activities that will reduce anxiety and stress, like running for 20 minutes, which increases dopamine levels in your bloodstream.

You must do at least one of these activities to maintain a relatively healthy and happy life. By doing so, you will start feeling positive and reduce the number of visits to your doctor. If you find yourself bedridden, focus on getting better, then start following these methods to make sure that your immune system and your physical health are well protected.