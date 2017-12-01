Mistakes to watch out for when starting an e-commerce business

words Alexa Wang

Online ventures are some of the most popular businesses to get into today. With a laptop, internet connection and an idea, you can have an e-commerce store up and running. It seems simple enough. However, it takes more than that, as many entrepreneurs come to realise when they start struggling halfway.

Keeping an e-commerce store afloat and profitable requires a lot of tact and strategising. Some of the mistakes that online entrepreneurs commit might seem common, but you may not know you are making them until it’s too late. So, here’s what to avoid.

e-commerce business

Using the Wrong Platform

Entreprenuers have almost limitless options when it comes to picking a site for your web-based store. Not every one of those is ideal, though. An e-commerce platform is more than just a marketplace. It affects the type of customers that you attract and consequently, the amount of revenue you generate. Some platforms have bigger user bases than others, and that should factor into your choice as well. Take the time to evaluate your alternatives carefully. Consider elements like the availability of the platform in different regions, the usability of the site and shopping cart features.

Failing to Research the Audience

If you are to find the right platform for your customers, you have to know a bit about their habits. Most entrepreneurs focus too much on creating the business that they forget for whom they are creating. You have to define the target audience before even deciding how to brand your product. If you are to fulfil the needs of consumers, understand what they are first. Know their interests, anger triggers and buying behaviours. This information ensures that you structure an e-commerce site that serves the target audience in the best possible way. You can find more info about the need for customer research for e-commerce websites.

Lack of Scalability on Websites

‘Think big’ should be a mantra for any entrepreneur looking to set up an online platform. Regardless of how small your shop is now, it doesn’t mean it won’t grow. The same way you would envision a physical company taking off and demanding more resources, do that for e-commerce. Too many entrepreneurs don’t factor in scalability when developing their platforms, and that becomes a problem down the line. When your site brings in more traffic than it can handle, it would mean having to adjust it, and that leads to costly downtime. Partner with a hosting service that gives your site room to grow as the business gets better.

Compromising Customer Service

Don’t spend all your resources on building an e-commerce platform and branding then skimp out on customer service. Online shopping is primarily based on trust and part of that depends on how you treat customers. Shoppers will have questions, concerns and complaints that you should be able to handle professionally. Use traditional communication channels like telephone and email to engage with customers. Couple them with digital options like live chat and social media. Be open to criticism from buyers and use that feedback to improve where necessary.

Setting up an e-commerce site might not be as easy as most people make it out to be. However, with the right preparations, you can avoid some frequent miscalculations and increase your chances of success.

Tags:

belfast travelbelfast travel
NEXT STORY
Why Belfast is a great city for students from across the world
avoid the doctorsavoid the doctors
PREV STORY
Ways to take good ca­­re of yourself to avoid the doctors

You May Also Like

useful gadgets

4 useful gadgets to add to your home in 2018

4 useful gadgets to add to your home in 2018 – words Alice Turnbull ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares
business for the better

How security software can aid your business for the better

How security software can aid your business for the better – words Alexa Wang ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares
home heat recovery system

How does a home heat recovery system work?

How does a home heat recovery system work? – words Alexa Wang How often ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares

The importance of configuration management database to your business

words Alexa Wang IT activities in your company don’t just cover what happens on ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares
web traffic

4 reasons why you need help with your local SEO efforts

4 reasons why you need help with your local SEO efforts – words Alexa ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares

How technology has changed (and changed us) over the last 25 years

Can you remember back to when you were a kid bedazzled by the futuristic ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares