Useful Guitar Playing Tips for Absolute Beginners

words Al Woods

Playing the guitar isn’t easy. However, because it is one of the most important and culturally relevant instruments there is it is still something people try to do on a regular basis. If you are one such individual and aspire to become a professional guitarist then in all honesty, you have your work cut out for you.

As the saying goes though, Rome wasn’t built in a day. With determination, hard work and a lot of effort you will be able to become a guitarist whether it’s for recreational purposes or professional ones. Here are some tips to help you do that:

Learning the Basics

To become a professional guitarist, you need to master the basics. Mastering the basics is easily the hardest thing about learning guitar. Even so, an endless number of blogs and guide sites exist, dedicated exclusively to teaching beginners everything they need to know. One such site, Stay Tuned Guitar, make clear that in order to unleash your inner rockstar you need to practice and learn. Reading sites such as the one just quoted (and the others like it) will help you to hone your skills and learn everything there is for you to know.

Buying An Instrument

Before you can start learning the basics you are going to need to buy yourself a guitar. All over the internet, you can find used instruments for sale. Individuals on budgets are better off buying used guitars instead of new ones; new ones can cost a fortune. You can buy a used guitar made by a respectable, quality company for very little online. It should be noted that if you do intend on buying anything used then you need to research the seller and make sure they have good reviews.

Taking Some Classes

Guitar classes are a good option for beginners as well. The best thing about the internet is that it enables people who do not have the money to take classes in a community college or with private tutors to learn in the comfort of their own homes. If you want to learn to play the guitar, you can take an online course or of course, read guides like those mentioned above. Make sure the course provider you work with has good reviews. A course provider’s reviews will tell you everything you need to know about them and help you to decide whether they are worth hiring or not.

Joining A Band

One of the last things to consider if you want to learn guitar is joining a band. Many people join bands purely because they want to develop as musicians and hone their skills, so you should not worry about people judging you because you are not on the same level as them or a talented guitarist yet. Explain to any bands you are trying to join that you are new to music and would like to learn from them. Assuming they do not have their goals set too high (i.e., to become the new Rolling Stones or Metallica) they should allow you to join them and help you grow.

The guitar is a notoriously difficult instrument to learn. Once it has been mastered however the possibilities are endless. You could find success as a session musician, get a job performing in bars or teach young people.