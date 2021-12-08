How to Protect Your Employees From Sexual Harassment in the Workplace

words Alexa Wang

Sexual harassment in the workplace is a serious issue that can lead to toxic environments, decreased productivity, and high turnover rates. Employers need to create an environment where employees feel safe and respected.

What is Sexual Harassment?

Sexual harassment is a term used to describe unwelcomed sexual advances, requests for sexual favors, and other verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature. The law prohibits this type of behavior in the workplace under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, making it illegal to discriminate based on sex.

Sexual harassment can take many forms, including:

Suggestive comments about an individual’s appearance

Unwelcome touching

Jokes made at one’s expense

Pressure for dates or physical contact

Displaying sexually suggestive items in the workplace where others could see them

Inappropriate graphics on computer screens etc.

Here are five practical tips on protecting your employees from sexual harassment in the workplace.

Train Your Employee Regularly

Regular training is a meaningful way to keep employees informed of their rights and responsibilities regarding sexual harassment. It also helps create a culture where employees feel comfortable speaking up if they experience or witness harassment.

Ensure that your training is interactive and covers all forms of sexual harassment, including verbal, physical, and online harassment. You should also train your employees to deal with difficult conversations and situations.

There are many ways to train your employees. You can use books, articles, online courses, or interactive training modules with the latest training regulations to help your employees understand what sexual harassment is, how to identify it, and report it. You should also encourage open communication among employees and promote a respectful work environment.

Train employees on how to identify and report sexual harassment. It includes knowing what constitutes sexual harassment, understanding the company’s policy against it, and knowing where to go for help if they experience or witness harassment.

Encourage Employees to Speak Up

Employees should feel comfortable speaking up if they experience or witness sexual harassment in the workplace. Establishing a culture of openness and trust is key to preventing and addressing sexual harassment.

Encourage employees to report any incidents of sexual harassment, whether it’s perpetrated by a coworker, supervisor, or customer. Employees should also be encouraged to speak up if they see anything that makes them uncomfortable, even if it’s not technically considered sexual harassment.

Ensure employees know they will not be retaliated against for reporting incidents of sexual harassment. And remember, employers can be held liable for the actions of their employees, so make sure you take all reports of sexual harassment seriously.

As a general rule, employees should always be encouraged to report any incident of sexual violence or misconduct as soon as possible. Depending on where the reporting occurs, they may have different reporting requirements and time limits for filing complaints. Employees will often face retaliation from their harassers if they don’t follow procedures and file reports through the correct channels.

Review Your Policy Regularly

Employers should review their sexual harassment policy regularly. It includes ensuring that the policy is up-to-date and reflects current state and federal laws. It’s also essential to ensure that employees are familiar with the policy and understand their responsibilities to prevent and report sexual harassment.

The best way to ensure your sexual harassment policy reflects current legislation is to consult with an employment law attorney. An employment lawyer will help you update or create a comprehensive sexual harassment policy that complies with state and federal laws.

Promote a Respectful Work Environment

A respectful work environment is a key to preventing sexual harassment. Employers should foster a workplace culture that values diversity and respect. It includes promoting equality, open communication, and mutual respect among employees.

Encourage employees to speak up if they experience or witness discrimination or harassment of any kind. Promote an environment where employees feel comfortable coming forward with concerns or complaints. And, most importantly, take all reports of discrimination and harassment seriously.

Your workplace culture will often determine whether sexual harassment is a problem in your organization. If employees don’t feel respected and valued for their contributions, they may be more likely to tolerate inappropriate behavior from coworkers or superiors. Employers can maintain a respectful workplace culture by promoting equality and respect among employees.

Sexual harassment can be a complex topic to discuss, but employers need to take steps to prevent and report any instances of harassment. You can create a safe and respectful workplace where employees feel comfortable coming forward if they experience or witness harassment by following these tips.