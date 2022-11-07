How to Send Memorable Christmas Cards That People Will Want to Keep For Years 

words Alexa Wang

A Christmas card is the best way to remind your loved ones how much you love and appreciate having them in your life. However, if you truly want to make sure your grandma will keep your card for years to come, you need a bit more than just a generic store card and a cute text.

And since we know that good Christmas card ideas never come when you need them, here are a few tips to spark your creativity and get things going:

Take the DIY Route

A DIY Christmas card is one of the most special ways you can tell your loved ones just how much you cherish them. That’s because you have to invest time and creative effort, which are often scarce around Christmas.

Side note: Your loved ones will appreciate your DIY card even more if they know you’re not particularly good at crafts. They’ll see your effort and receive your heartfelt wishes!

The great thing about a DIY card is that you can be as creative as you’d like. Also, you don’t have to follow the standard Christmas motifs – if you want to make a portrait of your dog and send it out as a Christmas card, you can.

Also, if inspiration is lacking (which is often the case when you’re under pressure), take a peek at past trends and look for ideas that are still around today. You can even combine some of the trends of Christmas past and create your own.

Create Photo Cards Featuring Your Family

With this one, we’re moving forward with the idea of a DIY Christmas card, but we’re also moving away from crafts (which some of you may appreciate). Photo cards are easier to make and can easily be just as unique and full of love.

Plus, you can use pre-defined templates (check out these Christmas photo templates) to better highlight the picture you want to add to the card. The great thing about this type of card is that you can use any photos you want – it can be a photo of your dog/cat, a family photo, or a photo with your kids playing in the snow. The possibilities are limitless!

Don’t Forget About the Greeting

There are lots of different ways to make a unique card, but one sure way to make it stand out is to think about what you want to write on it. Generic texts are often impersonal and don’t make the heart of the receiver flutter, so you better stay away from them (if possible).

Also, you should adjust the text to fit the type of relationship you have with the receiver. For instance, if you’re sending a card to your grandma and one to your boss, you shouldn’t write the same greeting in both.

The card that goes to your grandma should contain a personal and lovely greeting that lets her know she is always in your thoughts even though you forget to call from time to time. The card for your boss could have a generic text, but they’ll be a lot more impressed if you remind them of a pleasant memory, like a successful project or a fun night out with the team.

Don’t Be Afraid to Show Your Feelings

Christmas is all about strong bonds, so don’t be afraid to pour your love and appreciation into the Christmas cards you send. Sure, the message and design need to be appropriate, but it’s a good idea to be a bit more personal.

Christmas has a wonderful effect on people and gets them to open up a lot easier than during the year!