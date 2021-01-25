Hollywood’s Most Dangerous Drivers Revealed

words Al Woods

Let’s face it, our favourite blockbusters are often filled with daring car chase scenes and plenty of reckless driving! Although it makes for and exciting and thrilling watch, can you imagine if these unfolded onto the streets of our local towns and cities?

If you’ve ever wondered who some of Hollywood’s most dangerous drivers are, premium car dealers, Jardine Motors, pulled together some interesting analysis after an extensive research period, to reveal which of our favourite movie stars would have likely lost their license by now!

What franchises boast the most dangerous driving?

We love a good car chase – whether it’s a bad guy being chased by the films hero or a team running from a heist, the good old car chase remains a timeless hit with many. While they’re fun to watch these “edge of your seat” scenes, the reality is that these actions would be extremely dangerous.

Among the franchises that boast the most dangerous driving are Fast and Furious, James Bond, Mission Impossible and Batman. It seems that a lot of our favourite films, as thrill seeking as they are, are not ones to be copied in our everyday lives, and here’s why.

Who are the most dangerous drivers?

The likes of The Fate of the Furious, part of the Fast and Furious franchise, racked up an impressive 98 penalty points on a licence, with the driver, Dominic Toretto losing his licence 8 times over. Also at the top of the list was Batman v Superman. This saw Batman accumulate 97 penalty points, with his licence being lost 8 times over as well.

Equally high on the list, and an old school classic for many, was The Bourne Supremacy. One of the car chase scenes in this film would have seen Jason Bourne collect a whopping 93 penalty points and lose his licence 7 times over. It’s safe to say that a lot of these movies would see certain stars never be able to hit to the roads again.

Driving this way would have serious consequences

Although these scenes might seem like fun, in reality they pose plenty of dangers and serious consequences. From facing high penalty points and bans for ‘Driving without reasonable consideration for other road users’, ‘Dangerous driving’ and ‘Exceeding statutory speed limit on a public road’, we think it’s best we leave the high speed car chases and bumping bad guys off the road to our favourite film stars!