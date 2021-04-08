Follow These Home Cleaning Tips Before Moving Out

words Alexa Wang

Moving out is not as easy as it sounds. If you think packing up and scouting for the next house or apartment to rent out are all that’s there to it, you’re mistaken. Probably your biggest task when moving out is to bring back the house to its original and pristine state.

Cleaning when moving out entails a lot of decluttering, scrubbing, and sometimes even repairs. Failure to do all these means that the bond fee you paid at the start of your contract won’t be returned to you. Or worse, it may even lead to charges and lawsuits and nobody wants that.

So before moving out, make sure that you adhere to all the agreements that you signed up for.

If this is your first time doing some move out cleaning, don’t worry. Below are some tips and insights that you can follow to make the house sparkling clean and prep it for the new homeowners.

1. Prepare all the cleaning materials

Cleaning the entire property is almost an impossible task. Especially if you’re doing it just by yourself. But if you work efficiently, you might be able to pull it off.

Working efficiently means having a strategy. This strategy normally starts with acquiring and organizing all the cleaning materials that you’ll need. If you don’t have them yet in your storage room, buy some at your local hardware store.

The next thing you should do is to label them accordingly, especially the bottles that contain cleaning solutions. When cleaning a certain area, bring all the materials needed so you don’t have to go back and forth from your stock room.

After the preparation, write a checklist. This list will help you be more efficient and focus on the cleaning tasks at hand.

2. Declutter

To make your cleaning even more efficient, remove everything first that might distract you along the way. Put away all the clutter like trash, piles of clothes, your kids’ toys, and everything that might get in the way.

Decluttering your room will certainly make your cleaning tasks easier. Don’t forget to vacuum every corner to get rid of the dust and little trash that can easily slip our attention. By doing this, all the dirt and gunk reveal themselves to you so you can tackle them head-on.

Besides, it will be easier for you to set up ladders and other cleaning machines that you might need.

3. Go crazy cleaning!

It’s the time that you’ve been waiting for. Go ahead and work on those ceilings, floors and every nook and cranny.

The general rule is that you have to start at the top and then work your way down to the bottom. When cleaning a room, make sure to remove first all the cobweb build up on the corner ceilings. Then dust the ceiling fans, light bulbs, frames and other fixtures that are hung on the wall.

From there, work your way down to the furniture, tables, cabinets, and finally onto the floors, carpets, and rugs.

4. Don’t be afraid to ask for help

It’s okay to seek help from professional move out cleaning services. Like we’ve said in the beginning, cleaning the whole property is nearly a mission impossible. That’s why if you think that it’s too big of a task, don’t hesitate to ask for help.

You might be better off hiring professional cleaners than doing it all yourself. Although hiring others to clean the house can cost you an arm and a leg, you’ll certainly save a lot of time and energy. This way you can spend your precious time on other activities that are more important to you.

And that wraps up our list! If you decide to move out, you can either follow our tips home cleaning tips above or simply look for the best professional cleaners in town!