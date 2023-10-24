words Al Woods

Starting a business is exciting but the amount of businesses that are able to set themselves up, never mind manage success for more than a year, is minimal. Just because starting a business is easy, doesn’t mean garnering success is.

You need to be able to have the right idea and concept to get started at the very least. Funding is important, as well as the hard-working attitude to be successful. Here are a few tips on how to set up a business properly in 2023.

Image Source

Have the right idea and sellable concept

Firstly, in order to have a business that gets off the ground, it needs to be the right idea and more importantly, a sellable concept whether that’s selling a service or product. That means you want to do a lot of research into the business idea so that you know it’s going to at least have a shot at being successful.

If you’ve got something that sounds good in your head or on paper but then you don’t do any market research, then chances are, you end up with a service or product that no one wants! That’s not the best way to start a business or create a successful one at that.

Create a business name

Creating a business name is the next step in the creation of your business. The name needs to be one you’re truly happy with because re-branding and changing your name at any point could set you back and for some, never recover from such a change.

Consider the business name carefully and really spend time mulling the business name over. Is it something you love later on down the line as you’re still setting up the company? Make sure it’s one that’s going to be recognizable and more importantly, memorable for your customers.

Register the company

Once you’ve set up the business name and approved any products or services you’re going to offer, you’ll then need to register the company. This is important for the sake of legalities and ensuring you’re doing everything by the book.

Company registrations are easy enough to do and depending on what type of registration you’re after, will depend on how much you pay out. It’s a small charge for establishing your business properly and professionally.

Hire an accountant

When it comes to setting up a business, chances are, you might not have a lot of financial knowledge. While you might want to juggle all the plates yourself, the finances are a really important part of running a successful business.

With that being said, when setting up a business properly, it might be worth looking at getting yourself an accountant to keep your numbers in check!

Get insurances in place

Getting insurance in place is important, especially when it comes to protecting your business and its workforce, depending on how many staff members you’re in line to hire soon. Insurance is a good thing to have, even from day one as you never know what problems you might run into.

You end up investing a lot of blood, sweat, and tears into a new business, so it’s important to be prepared for that.